05/20/2018 05:12 pm ET

Giuliani Says Mueller Will Wrap Up Trump Obstruction Probe By September: Report

Trump's lawyer told The New York Times he got the timeline from the special counsel's office two weeks ago.
By Nina Golgowski
An investigation into President Donald Trump's potential obstruction of the special counsel's Russia investigation is expected to wrap up by September, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani said.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that special counsel Robert Mueller expects to wrap up the portion of his Russia probe focusing on the president’s potential obstruction by Sept. 1, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The former New York City mayor told the Times that Mueller’s office gave the Trump team that timeline two weeks ago, amid negotiations on whether Trump would be willing to be interviewed by Mueller’s team, Giuliani said.

The Times’ report suggested that Giuliani may be trying to put public pressure on Mueller by sharing that end date. Giuliani also urged that the larger investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election wrap up soon, warning that prolonging the probe risks influencing voters in the midterm elections in November.

He reportedly cited former FBI Director James Comey as an example, pointing to Comey’s announcement, just days before the 2016 election, that he would reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server, and how that act was blamed for her losing the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
