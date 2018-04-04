Mueller Reportedly Doesn't Consider Trump A Criminal Target

MUELLER IS MAKING A LIST OF ALL THE THINGS TRUMP HAS DONE IN OFFICE Amid the news that Trump is reportedly not a criminal target at this point. And Alex van der Zwaan became the first person sentenced in the probe yesterday. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

FOUR PEOPLE INJURED IN YOUTUBE SHOOTING Police have identified the suspect as Nasim Aghdam, 39, of San Diego, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the motive is still unclear, Aghdam had expressed frustrations with the platform. And as the shooting unfolded yesterday, fake news spread like wildfire. [HuffPost]

TRUMP PLANS TO USE THE MILITARY TO PROTECT THE BORDER By mobilizing the National Guard. [Reuters]

50 YEARS AFTER MLK’S DEATH, BERNICE KING BELIEVES HIS TEACHINGS ARE VITAL ‘NOW MORE THAN EVER BEFORE’ King was 5 when her father was assassinated. Here’s what happened to the historic black-owned Memphis hotel where King was shot. In HuffPost Opinion, Rigel Oliveri argues the U.S. is still segregated, Robert Kuttner lays out King’s most valuable political insight and the Rev. Jared Sawyer Jr. talks about how youth movements are keeping his spirit alive. [HuffPost]

SINCLAIR JOURNALISTS SAY THEY WORRY ABOUT BEING WATCHED “Everything Sinclair gives us or forces upon us is met with uproar, but we have no choice.” [HuffPost]

LIVE IN D.C.? FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS MAY BE SPYING ON YOUR CELLPHONE USE “For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.” [AP]