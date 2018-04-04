Mueller Reportedly Doesn't Consider Trump A Criminal Target

TOP STORIES
MUELLER IS MAKING A LIST OF ALL THE THINGS TRUMP HAS DONE IN OFFICE Amid the news that Trump is reportedly not a criminal target at this point. And Alex van der Zwaan became the first person sentenced in the probe yesterday. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
FOUR PEOPLE INJURED IN YOUTUBE SHOOTING Police have identified the suspect as Nasim Aghdam, 39, of San Diego, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the motive is still unclear, Aghdam had expressed frustrations with the platform. And as the shooting unfolded yesterday, fake news spread like wildfire. [HuffPost]
TRUMP PLANS TO USE THE MILITARY TO PROTECT THE BORDER By mobilizing the National Guard. [Reuters]
50 YEARS AFTER MLK’S DEATH, BERNICE KING BELIEVES HIS TEACHINGS ARE VITAL ‘NOW MORE THAN EVER BEFORE’ King was 5 when her father was assassinated. Here’s what happened to the historic black-owned Memphis hotel where King was shot. In HuffPost Opinion, Rigel Oliveri argues the U.S. is still segregated, Robert Kuttner lays out King’s most valuable political insight and the Rev. Jared Sawyer Jr. talks about how youth movements are keeping his spirit alive. [HuffPost]
SINCLAIR JOURNALISTS SAY THEY WORRY ABOUT BEING WATCHED “Everything Sinclair gives us or forces upon us is met with uproar, but we have no choice.” [HuffPost]
LIVE IN D.C.? FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS MAY BE SPYING ON YOUR CELLPHONE USE “For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.” [AP]
WHAT’S BREWING
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: WHAT IT’S LIKE TO LOSE A PATIENT TO SUICIDE AS A MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL “The memory of my last visit with her ― when she had smiled with teeth and held out her left palm for me to high-five ― played like a slideshow on infinite loop. I had finally gotten the meds right, and she had finally committed to taking them every day; all signs pointed toward remission.” [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE PROBLEM WITH HOME DNA TESTS’ FALSE POSITIVES And the consequences of such alarming results. [HuffPost]
SHEP SMITH FACT-CHECKED TRUMP’S AMAZON CLAIMS Spoiler alert: None of it was true. [HuffPost]
THE AVERAGE COST TO ATTEND A WEDDING Is more than you think. [HuffPost]
‘THE UNORTHODOX MATCHMAKER’ “Yocheved Lerner-Miller pairs up misfits — the divorced, the middle-aged, the newly religious — in the Lubavitch Jewish community in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.” [NYT]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The designer of the Kansas City waterslide that decapitated a 10-year-old has been seized on a murder charge.
-
A U.S. Marine helicopter crashes during a training mission, killing four onboard.
-
China added tariffs on 106 more U.S. products.
-
How FOIAs are getting harder in Trump’s immigration agencies.
-
CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin warns the president that he may still be a target of the Mueller probe.
-
Jenna Dewan Tatum opened up about marital trouble months ago.
-
The history of the legendary “bend and snap” from “Legally Blonde.”
-
Of course Tariji P. Henson’s Cardi B impression is spot on.
-
“What parents of kids with autism want you to know.”
-
The states where home delivery includes pot.
-
Why a Democrat winning this Supreme Court race in Wisconsin matters for the midterms.
-
Grindr announced it will stop sharing users’ HIV status with outside companies.
-
Vanity Fair argues a “woke civil war” is besieging The New York Times.
-
Take a look at this graphic breaking down how companies are spending their tax savings.
-
The Japanese Festival of the Steel Phallus has been a thing since 1969.
-
“The opioid crisis isn’t a metaphor.”
-
Meet the top candidate to be Meghan Markle’s matron of honor ― who may also be planning the wedding.
-
A wardrobe malfunction left Jenna Fischer wearing a towel on Jimmy Kimmel.
-
Looks like we may all be writing a letter of the alphabet wrong.
-
Everything you need to know about how Queen Victoria changed royal wedding fashion forever.
-
This federal civil rights trial is making the abuses of this Mississippi private prison abundantly clear.
-
“The case of Hong Kong’s missing booksellers.”
