Muhammad Ali X Bombas Collection Honors Ali's Athletic Legacy And Humanitarian Impact

Bombas, the New York-based direct-to-consumer sock brand with a mission to fight homelessness, have officially launched their fall ‘17 sock collection honoring Muhammad Ali, the global icon known for being the greatest athlete of all time.

This January, would have marked Ali’s 75th birthday, who passed away on June 3, 2016. The G.O.A.T. collaboration draws inspiration from Ali’s iconic quotes like, “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” private images and his personal style, in and out of the ring.

Ali dedicated most of his life to helping those in need, an attribute that is a core value of the Bombas brand, who follows a one-fore-one give back model. For every pair of socks sold, Bombas give a pair to a organization helping those in need.

Photo by Bombas

The collection features men and women styles and includes a range of ankle, quarter and calf socks. All Bombas socks feature a seamless toe and thick ankle cuff, and the brand’s signature honeycomb weave in the arch, for slight compression and a secure fit.

The Muhammad Ali x Bombas collection is on sale at bombas.com. Retail prices range from $16 for one pair, up to $75.00 for the box set.