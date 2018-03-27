HUFFPOST FINDS
03/27/2018 06:01 pm ET

12 Multi-Purpose Travel Essentials You Need For Your Next Adventure

Pack with purpose.
By Amanda Pena

While your intention may be to only pack the essentials, we know the struggle that is eventually just shoving everything into a suitcase for a simple weekend getaway. When it comes to packing light, the key isn’t to necessarily pack less, but to pack smarter.

Multi-purpose products like soap that acts as a shampoo and cleaner or a jacket that has a 2-in-1 layer system for weather adjustment lighten your load and enable you to pack half as much with just as much purpose.

Simplify your next packing adventure with 12 multi-purpose travel essentials:

  • 1 eBags Professional Weekender Backpack
    eBags
    Choosing to travel light means traveling with a backpack that has room for everything. This weekender backpack has a protective, padded laptop compartment, a clothing compartment to hold overnight essentials, and an organizer to hold all sorts of small accessories. Get it at eBags.
  • 2 Yosi Samra Samara Foldable Ballet Flat
    Nordstrom
    Shoes take up so much space in our luggage. Save some room with these flats that are the perfect take-along for on-the-go shoe options that also store easily. Get them at Nordstrom.
  • 3 ADAY Cooler Days Culottes
    ADAY
    Wear these culottes tapered for a dressier look at night or leave them open with snaps at the ankle for a daytime outfit. Get them at ADAY.
  • 4 Lululemon Rejuvenate Scarf
    Lululemon
    It's all about versatility when it comes to packing with multi-purpose clothing. Wear this splendidly soft wrap multiple ways thanks to the rectangular shape and rows of snaps at either end. Get it at Lululemon
  • 5 ADAY Throw & Roll Leggings
    Popsugar
    The throw & roll leggings are sweat-wicking, have UV protection, and feature pockets for your coins and phone. Get them at ADAY.
  • 6 TUMI Voyageur Capri Nylon Crossbody Bag
    Nordstrom
    Don't break your back with this spacious and well-organized crossbody that's made of durable nylon construction with easy-access pockets. Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 7 The North Face Arrowood TriClimate® Jacket
    Zappos
    When the weather gets a little unpredictable, the triclimate jacket features an outer shell that pairs with a zip-out insulator. Get it at Zappos.
  • 8 ADAY Back To Front Shirt
    ADAY
    If there's one shirt you bring on your next vacay, let it be this 5-in-1 dress shirt that can be worn back-to-front, front-to-back, open, closed, cinched at the waist or loose. Get it at ADAY.
  • 9 Travel Passport Wallet
    Amazon
    This travel wallet holds documents, cards, cash, and your passport for easy access to all of your necessities. Get it on Amazon.
  • 10 Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Soap
    Amazon
    This gentle soap can be used for cleaning, bathing, washing, and more. Get it on Amazon.
  • 11 ADAY It's A Wrap Vest
    ADAY
    Use this vest for layering and to add dimension to your outfit. There's also a hidden pocket for your phone. Get it at ADAY.
  • 12 FlipBelt
    Amazon
    This belt has multi-access pocket openings throughout for card, key, and water storage. Get it on Amazon.

