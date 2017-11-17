Multifaceted Entrepreneur and Hip Hop Artist Dima Kash Shares His Passions, Drops Biz Knowledge and Reveals Big Super Bowl 2018 Secret

Today we interview Dima Kashevatsky aka Dima Kash, Founder of World Class Entertainment Record Label and other successful businesses. Read through to the end as he unveils a big surprise about the 2018 Super Bowl.

Q: Hi Dima Kash! It’s a pleasure to interview you today and hear more about how your career started and what inspires you. Can you tell our readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up getting in the music industry.

I am an award winning hip hop artist, songwriter, performer, entrepreneur, business owner, investor, and last but not least, I am a Proud Father. I have performed on tour all across the USA & Japan, as well as performing alongside some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, including Post Malone, Future, Wiz Khalifa, T.I, G-Eazy, MGK, 2 Chainz, Grammy Award Winners Bone Thugz N Harmony and many more.

My hit single “Can’t Breathe” has over 2.4 million streams on Spotify and was on the Global Vital List alongside artists such as Drake, Rihanna, Adele, and more. I’ve always had a love for music, and for business. Now I am just combining the two, and building my multiple streams of income.

Q: Wow you’ve worked with some classic big hitters and new hot artists. I’m a fan of pretty much everyone you named. You are a superstar in your own right as well Dima. You are definitely building your empire. How do you differentiate yourself from others who are hip hop artists?

I am very much different. I think it’s safe to say that I am the only Russian Jew who came to the United States as a refugee of war that is in the Hip-Hop Industry in America. Outside of music my current investment is the only one of its kind. I’ll hold off on the details until the end of the interview...

Q: Yes your story is unique and no one else in the hip hop industry has one like it. Nice! I cannot wait for you to reveal it. What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Get ready for a lot of sleepless nights, blood, sweat, and tears. Being an entrepreneur is hard work, and you have to fully dedicate and commit yourself to whatever it is you’re doing at all times. You must treat your business as if it is your baby.

A contemplative Dima Kash inside one of his luxury limos in Minnesota.

Q: That’s some great wisdom coming from someone who is creating their own entrepreneurial path. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

I’m not sure that you choose the business as much as it chooses you. In order to really be successful you have to love what you do. Whatever it is that you do there are different variations of that same profession you can utilize and develop more sources of income from.

Q: Very true. Our purpose finds us, we don’t find it. What is your business all about?

I have multiple businesses. I own a Record Label (World Class Entertainment). I have a clothing line (Kash Over Everything). I am an Award Winning Hip-Hop Artist. I run a Medical Transportation Company, as well as a Limo Company, which has won best Limo Company in Minnesota 6 years straight.

I invest in multiple ventures, one of which is The Limo Jet, which is the first of its kind in the world! We are hoping to reveal it to the world at the 2018 Super Bowl!