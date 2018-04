Wayfair

For a more unique storage solution, a gentleman's chest is a clever way to combine dresser storage and general closet storage . This seven drawer dresser includes a side cabinet for linens, pillows, bedding and more. Our advice? Swap the boring metal handles for something bold and vintage for a truly one-of-a-kind look that'll have guests thinking you paid way more for this find than you actually did . Your secret's safe with us.