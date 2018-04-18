There’s a particular kind of wizardry that comes from living in a small space. You find magical ways to store your garbage and compost without keeping it out in the kitchen and become a master at crafting seating areas in spaces too small for couches.
The one hack all small-space veterans will tell you is vital to getting more space out of less? Buying multipurpose furniture that’ll work twice as hard. Small bedrooms prove particularly challenging to work with. (After all, you can have a living room without a couch, but you can’t have a bedroom without a bed).
That’s why we’ve found some damn-near brilliant pieces of multifunctional bedroom furniture that’ll help you get the most out of your tiny sleeping area.
Below, 13 small-space hacks for getting the most out of your tiny bedroom:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.