Multiple People Shot In Downtown Cincinnati Bank

Authorities are responding to a shooting with several victims in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday morning.

Authorities rushed to the scene of the Fifth Third Bank along Walnut Street around 9 a.m., following what was initially described by police as an active shooter and officer-involved shooting.

FBI Cincinnati tweeted that it has agents on the scene to assist.

Amanda Nageleisen, a spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center, confirmed to HuffPost that the center has received four victims from the scene. Details on their condition were not provided.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Local 12 News and the Cincinnati Enquirer have reported that two victims in the shooting have died and that five are injured.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld confirmed local reports of deaths, tweeting: “multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities.”

Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning. Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

Witness Cheryl Eagleson said she was across the street from the bank when she heard “loud pops” from a gun, prompting people to drop to the ground.

“They were dropping to the ground to get away, trying to find a way to protect themselves,” she told Local 12 News.