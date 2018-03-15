STYLE & BEAUTY
13 Multipurpose Beauty Products That Will Make Your Life Way Easier

Goods that multitask just like you do.
By Julia Brucculieri

If there’s one thing we love more than beauty and skin care products, it’s beauty and skin care products that multitask.

Sure, we love trying new products, and sometimes we’re willing to spend extra time in front of the mirror trying to perfect our winged eyeliner. But most days, we like things to be simple and efficient (and maybe we’re guilty of being a little lazy), which is why we love multipurpose beauty products. These combined lip-and-cheek tints, all-purpose oils, and shampoo-and-body wash formulas have become staples in our beauty bags and cabinets, which are now a little less full.

If you also prefer to spend more time living your actual life than getting ready to leave the house, check out some of our favorite multipurpose beauty products below: 

  • 1 St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Oatmeal Scrub & Mask
    Amazon
    This two-in-one product by St. Ives uses walnut shell powder to exfoliate skin when used as a scrub, as well as oatmeal and honey, which provide soothing benefits when used as a mask. Plus, it's gentle enough for sensitive skin. 

    St. Ives Gentle Smoothing oatmeal scrub & mask    , $3.49
  • 2 Maapilim All Purpose Oil
    Maapilim
    Maapilim's all-purpose oil definitely lives up to its name. Dubbed "the Swiss Army knife of oils," this product can be used as a moisturizer, a beard oil and even a hair oil. 

    Maapilim all purpose oil    , $24
  • 3 By Rosie Jane Cheek And Lip Balm
    JCrew
    This Rosie Jane balm is great for anyone looking to simplify their makeup routine, as it can be both a cheek and lip tint. (We're especially fans of the Poppy shade, a deep berry.) Plus, it's made with organic ingredients. 

    By Rosie Jane cheek and lip balm    , $22
  • 4 Glossier Balm Dotcom
    Glossier
    Glossier's Balm Dotcom has become a staple in our makeup bags (and every coat pocket) thanks to its versatility. You can use this salve to hydrate both dry skin and chapped lips, or blot it along the cheek and brow bones for a dewy highlight. The brand also offers a tinted version, which adds just the slightest hint of color when applied to the lips and cheeks (and it smells like cherry Kool-Aid). 

    Glossier Balm Dotcom    , $12
  • 5 Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
    Le Prunier
    Le Prunier's plum beauty oil is one of our favorite facial oils, but it can also be used as a hair oil, to protect your locks from heat damage and keep your ends feeling soft and smooth. 

    Le Prunier plum beauty oil    , $72
  • 6 ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
    Chapstick
    ChapStick's Total Hydration tinted lip balm isn't marketed as a two-in-one product, but it works really well as a sheer cheek tint. (Fact: I used this exclusively for months because I didn't find anything I liked more. Now, it has a nice home in my makeup bag.) 

    ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint stick    , $3.74
  • 7 Tarte 4-In-1 Setting Mist
    Sephora
    Tarte's four-in-one setting spray can be used as a primer, setting spray, hydrating mist and a skin refresher. Talk about multipurpose. 

    Tarte 4-in-one setting mist    , $25
  • 8 Sans [ceuticals] pH Perfect Body + Hand Wash
    Sans ceuticals
    If you're the type of person who doesn't always use shaving cream out of sheer laziness (guilty), this Sans [ceuticals] product is perfect for you. It's a hydrating hand and body wash that can be used in place of shaving cream thanks to its foamy lather. 

    Sans [ceuticals] pH perfect body and hand wash    , $28.59
  • 9 Coconut Oil
    Amazon
    While it may not traditionally be used as a beauty product, coconut oil is an amazing moisturizer for the skin, nails and hair, and can be added to warm baths for an extra luxurious feel. One of our favorite ways to use it is as a hair mask -- simply rub it into your roots and strands, wrap your hair in plastic wrap (trust us) and a towel, and leave in for 20 minutes before washing out. If your hair needs extra love, you can even sleep with the towel on your head overnight and wash out in the morning. We promise, you hair will be ﻿so soft. 

    Garden of Life coconut oil, $6.99
  • 10 Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow Cleanser, Mask & Balm
    Charlotte Tilbury
    Charlotte Tilbury's Miracle Glow cleanser, mask and balm is a godsend for the colder months, as it leaves skin feeling baby soft. It can be used as a jelly cleanser, an overnight mask (you might want to avoid using your most expensive pillowcase) and a beauty balm to give you "a supermodel finish." 

    Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow 3-in-1 cleanser, mask and balm    , $60
  • 11 Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stick
    Sephora
    Milk Makeup offers a gorgeous cheek and lip stick that makes makeup application quick and simple. And it's especially great for traveling.

    Milk Makeup lip + cheek stick    , $24
  • 12 Tea Tree Oil
    Amazon
    Tea tree oil has become a savior in our beauty and skin care routines. It works great as a spot treatment for annoying pimples, it can be used to create a natural toner and some people even use a few drops in the bath to combat body acne and eczema. 

    Thursday Plantation tea tree oil, $15.99
  • 13 The Honest Co. Shampoo + Body Wash
    The Honest Co
    For a person who's always on the go and doesn't want to spend too much time in the shower, this shampoo-and-body wash hybrid by The Honest Co. is perfect. Plus, having one product to use from head to toe will definitely declutter your shower, and that's always a good thing.

    The Honest Co. shampoo and body wash, $9.95

