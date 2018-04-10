HUFFPOST FINDS
04/10/2018 05:46 pm ET

Clever Multipurpose Furniture That's Perfect For Small Spaces

Multifunctional furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, storage and more.
By Amanda Pena

Figuring out how to configure your small space can be a bit like building a puzzle. You know what pieces you need, but you’re not sure where they should go. A small space forces you to rethink the functionality of your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen.

While some small space living hacks can get a bit DIY-ish, we’re here to cut out the middle man and give you easy furniture solutions for your small space woes. Whether you’re looking to turn your coffee table into a storage unit, a bookshelf that doubles as a desk, or a sofa that can turn into a sleeper, there are tons of multipurpose furniture hacks that’ll make sure you buy smarter, not more.

See below for smart multipurpose furniture that’s perfect for small spaces:

  • 1 K&B Furniture Wall Mounted Pull Out Desk with Storage
    Wayfair
    This minimalist find can be used as storage or your next study area for some inspiration. Get it at Wayfair.
  • 2 Ditmar Coffee Table
    Ditmar Coffee Table, Natural Brown
    Use this coffee table as a dining table, desk, or store your essentials in it. Get it at Houzz.
  • 3 Bamboo Folding Room Divider Screen w/ Removable Storage Shelves
    Amazon
    Not only can this be a room divider, but it also doubles as removable storage. Get it on Amazon.
  • 4 Multi-Purpose 27 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack
    Wayfair
    This stackable shoe rack can fit up to 27 pairs, but also comfortably fits storage boxes, clothing, and other toiletries. Get it at Wayfair.
  • 5 Multipurpose Standing Desk with Casters
    Hayneedle
    Use it as a stand-out storage piece in your entry way and roll it over to your preferred space in the home when you want to use it as a desk. Get it at Hayneedle.
  • 6 Whitmor Supreme Baker’s Rack with Food Safe Removable Wood Cutting Board
    Amazon
    If you're without a countertop in your kitchen and lacking storage space, this inexpensive baker's rack is the solution to your small kitchen problems. Get it on Amazon.
  • 7 Sleeper Ottoman
    Urban Outfitters
    An ottoman that's a coffee table and bed all-in-one is a must-have when looking for smart multi-purpose furniture. Get it at Urban Outfitters.
  • 8 Convertible Folding Multipurpose Desk
    Amazon
    This multipurpose piece can be used as a study desk and book shelf. Get it on Amazon.
  • 9 Sabine Sleeper Loveseat
    Wayfair
    A loveseat during the day and a bed for guests at night. Get it at Wayfair.
  • 10 End Table
    Amazon
    Use it bedside, on a couch, or as a coffee table. This under $40 multi-purpose find will be the next best addition to your multi-functional space. Get it on Amazon.
  • 11 Folding Chaise Lounge Sofa Chair Floor Couch
    Amazon
    This folding chaise can be adjusted to be a floor sofa, chaise lounge or sleeping bed for watching TV, working on a laptop or taking a nap. Get it on Amazon.
  • 12 Compact Sofa and Cabinets Wall System
    Compact Sofa and Cabinets Wall System, White, Semi-Gloss White
    Use it as a bed, wardrobe, storage unit, sofa, and more. While this is pricier than most small space finds, think about how much space this would maximize and the amount of use this wall system has. Get it at Houzz.
  • 13 Rotating Coffee Table
    Jet
    With a rotating top, this coffee table is multi-functional and very unique. Get it on Jet.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
