Multitasking: Your Best Friend Or Worst Enemy?

Early in the morning not too long ago, I was working diligently in my office when my husband Joe called from Alaska. He had been working there temporarily for several weeks. Joe excitedly told me he was granted some time off soon which could coincide perfectly with our son Erik’s spring break. He then invited us to meet him in The Last Frontier for a fun, albeit freezing family vacation. I had never been to Alaska and quite simply missed my husband so I was all over it. Minutes later, I had six tabs open on my desktop comparing flights. I was on a mission!

A couple of flights I found had more attractive departure times and price tags than the others so I quickly narrowed down my choices. Before deciding exactly which flight to book, however, my dad called and I answered (first mistake). He expressed his intention to visit us for Erik’s upcoming birthday but not being quite internet savvy, asked if I could find him a flight. I told him no problem, hung up after the proper formalities, then proceeded to pull his flight options up on my screen in new tabs (second mistake). I called my dad back a short time later and said something like, “I found a great deal. Only $174 round-trip. Non-stop. Should I book it?” He gave me the okay and I promptly booked his flight. After hanging up with Dad for the second time, I went back to booking Erik’s and my travel arrangements to Alaska.

Later that afternoon while I was processing emails I opened my dad’s flight confirmation email. Thank goodness I read it because I had accidentally booked Dad to fly round-trip from Las Vegas (my airport) to Atlanta (his airport). Whoops! In my hurry to take advantage of a great deal, I had possibly made a $174 mistake! Luckily for me, I was able to switch his flight for no charge but my error cost me in other ways. It cost me HOURS. Hours of precious time calling the travel site I booked the flight with, waiting on hold for what seemed like forever to find out the representative who finally answered couldn’t help me, being transferred, waiting on hold again, being told I had to contact the airline directly, calling the airline, and so on… all because I attempted to multitask.

Have you ever experienced a similar scenario? Maybe you embrace the art of multitasking? Find yourself bragging about being a multitasker? Many years ago I proudly listed multitasking as a skill on my resume. I reasoned that environments are increasingly demanding so with the pressure to be efficient and productive, we should attempt to excel at doing more than one thing at a time. The problem with my theory was there’s no such thing as multitasking.

Aside from brainless activities like chewing gum while walking your dog, human beings are incapable of doing two activities at the same time and executing them both well. When you think you are “multitasking” you are actually just rapidly alternating back and forth between tasks and neither of them are receiving your full attention. Furthermore, each time you switch to another task you lose time and focus. When you buy into The Myth of Multitasking you are condemning yourself to feeling overwhelmed, inaccuracies in your work (or travel arrangements), and poor communication with others. Being efficient is a handsome goal but it requires you to focus on one activity at a time with all your effort and brainpower, not fragments of it.

The temptations to “multitask” are endless. Learn to recognize the two main types of “multitasking” that prevent you from working efficiently so you can avoid their traps.

Internal “Multitasking”

This type occurs when you proactively attempt to do more than one activity at a time and thus distract yourself, e.g., scrolling through Facebook while listening to a speaker at a conference. You won’t be retaining the great nuggets the speaker may be giving, nor will you be comprehending all that you’re seeing and reading on social media.

External “Multitasking”

This type occurs when someone else demands your attention for a different activity than the one you’re currently engaging in, e.g., a colleague requests your opinion on her presentation and you discuss it with her while continuing to input numbers into QuickBooks. While you’re passively critiquing your colleague, you will likely make errors in your accounting records that could breed disastrous results come tax season.

Both internal and external “multitasking” are lose-lose situations because neither activity receives your undivided, focused attention and therefore neither of them are completed to the best of your ability. “Multitasking” is a true misnomer! You cannot accomplish multiple tasks at once that require even a smidgeon of your attention. The above scenarios are simply examples of alternating focus back and forth from one task to another which decreases focus and wastes time. In fact, according to a research study it can take 23 minutes for someone to return to an original task after an interruption. And that’s exactly what “multitasking” is! It’s interrupting your focus on one task to attempt to work on another, even if only for a few seconds. When you have to switch gears back to a previous task after losing focus on it, it takes valuable time to return to the level of concentration you were at previously, thus decreasing your efficiency and productivity.

Don’t buy into the lie of “multitasking.” Although probably not your worst enemy, it’s definitely not your friend. Mindlessly tap your toe or suck on an Altoid while working diligently all you want but if multiple tasks require your actual attention, complete one then move on to the next. Otherwise, you might wind up arriving at the airport for a non-booked flight or worse. Time is our most valuable asset and attempting to “multitask” results in wasting it.