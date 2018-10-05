Murphy Brown Crashes Sarah Huckabee Sanders Presser To Call Her Out For Lying

Murphy Brown infiltrated the White House briefing room in a new clip from the revived show.

Clever TV editing mixing show clips with actual news conference footage made it seem as if Murphy (Candice Bergen) stood up to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the middle of a briefing.

“The role of the White House press secretary is to create transparency in the government and tell the American people the truth, but that’s not what happens in this room,” Murphy tells Sanders in the spoof clip.

She also asked President Donald Trump’s media rep a simple question: “Why do you lie?”

Then, she tried to lead the media in a revolt against Sanders ― but it didn’t exactly work out as planned.