Museum Visitor Loses His S**t After Tapping On 'Shark' Tank

A defiant visitor to the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C., ignored a posted warning about the risk of touching what appeared to be a shark tank — and ended up on his butt on the floor, absolutely stunned.

Local visitor Gregory Heinzman couldn’t miss the warning: “Touch at your own risk.” Still, he first timidly touched the glass, then began insistently tapping it before it looked like a great white shark, jaws gaping, angrily swam straight into the glass — and appeared to crack it.

Heinzman flew backwards and landed with a thud on the floor. It was all caught on video — which went viral on YouTube — by his pal Casey Peck.

Heinzman and the shark were uninjured. The big fish, the aquarium and the crack in the glass were simply film footage and special effects for a dramatic museum exhibit that appeared very real.

The display is part of a museum exhibit called “Earth Redesigned.” The show includes the vision of fictional character Karl Stromberg of the James Bond book and film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” and his ideas about a post-apocalyptic war world beneath the sea.