Music In Spotlight: Stream St Louis Rapper Alexi Sevi-"Broke As Hell, USA"

St. Louis native Alix Sevi recently dropped a new single titled, ‘Broke As Hell, USA’ (Produced by Neeko Crowe), and what a title that is for a song. No, he isn’t talking about bull markets, rising inflation, or speculating a market crash, and we won’t even touch on this (this isn’t Wall Street Journal). Rather, this young rapper from Missouri projects his own personal perspective of being a struggling, young, “millennial” who, in his own words is “trying to stack a million”. Though the song is about being broke, there is nothing broke about Alix Sevi’s optimism.