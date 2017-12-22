Music Preview: “Nightmare” – Colvin Metes Out Smooth, Infectious R&B-Flavored Hip Hop

Colvin, aka Colvin Underwood, will drop a new EP, called Nightmare, on January 23, 2018. It’s the first installment of a planned series of EPs narrating the story of Colvin’s life and his perception of the world. The first chapter, Nightmare, presents the shadowy aspect of the fairy story. The sound of Nightmare was inspired by horror flicks, like Tales from the Darkside, Tales from the Crypt and Wes Craven’s classic films.

Hailing from Bellwood, Illinois, Colvin demonstrates a variety of artistic gifts, songwriter, producer and choreographer. His music merges R&B, electronic and urban pop elements with progressive avant-garde beats and immersive sounds.

Nightmare comprises six tracks. The title track opens with swirling synths and a lush cool rhythm flowing into an R&B flavored melody dripping with hints of hip hop. The colors of the melody are dark with muted sparkling accents that provide a partial counter-balance. “No Way” oozes dirge-like aromas, along with a throbbing kick drum and hand claps. Haunting, spiraling background vocals inject nuances of creamy hues adding a dire and dangerous feel to the tune. Colvin’s voice is rich and smooth but dense with edgy tones.

“Find Somebody” begins with industrial synths glowing and resonating with metallic energy. The hip hop melody rolls on a stylish polyrhythmic pulse. Whooshing tones contrast with droning, stuttering synths, giving the tune an opaque potency. Colvin’s voice is urgent with desire, yet captivatingly velvety. “Fade Away” streams glaring tones, as if depicting surging wicked thoughts. The melody amalgamates R&B and hip hop elements into a palpable tide of sonic energy. Colvin’s voice is elusively quixotic and drawling. I really like this song. There’s a delectable muscular energy to it.

“Nightlight” pops and twitters with sonic colors riding a pulsing groove. The melody combines R&B and hip hop essences into a dreamy streaming wave of subtle ambiance. The vocals form a kaleidoscope of timbres floating and drifting to the emotion of the music. “No Life” opens with spooky, funereal tones and a cavernous rumbling bassline. Layers of vocals harmonize along a single axis, glossy but subdued. Colvin’s voice takes on a slight rasp that’s effective, especially with the sporadic sing-song quality of the vocalizations. Another excellent tune; I like this one a lot.

Colvin’s voice is special, silky-smooth and creamy, evocative and intense, energizing and tough; and muscular when it needs to be. It’s a deep tenor that approaches baritone, which makes it stand out because he doesn’t go all falsetto all the time, which seems to be the universal trend right now.

Boo Yah! I like this EP very much. Nightmare is kind of dark, but not depressingly so. The melodies are smooth and infectious and the rhythms are deep and strong. And Colvin’s voice is smooth as cashmere. The R&B element mitigates the hip hop flavor, making the music sensuously persuasive. Nightmare is excellent, so much so that I will keep an eye out for the next installment.