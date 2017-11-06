Music Preview: “Plastic” – Dazzling Futuristic Pop From Violet Rose

Plastic, the debut EP from Violet Rose, drops November 10. The first music video, called “Turn Me On,” from Plastic was released on Halloween. The EP, produced by Grammy award winning producers Jeremy McDonald and Ryan Gilligan, features four tracks. Violet Rose provides vocals, with Vince Cuneo on guitar, synth and bass.

Hailing from Los Angeles by way of Pennsylvania, Violet Rose fought to find her power and her voice. Now that she has, her goal is to transmit that same universal control to her fans through her music, which blends elements of pop, electronic, alternative and futuristic into evocative melodies characterized by thick potent rhythms.

The first is “Turn Me On,” beginning with thrumming synths transitioning to an electro-pop melody full of surfacing colors and a solid measured groove, resonating with emerging energy from delicate synths. A futuristic mist wafts about the melody, giving it a diaphanous flow. “Ignite” rides a contagious electronic pop melody surging with sparkling voltage. A quixotic flow of colonizing synth flavors provides an electrical urgency. And the rhythm is infectiously puissant, reverberating with hefty tones.

The title track emanates an undulating, swelling dynamism traveling on an orchestral-like electro-pop melody full of lightly shimmering synths. There’s an alt-rock power about the melody that gives it a convergent scope and singularity that’s effective.

“Same Girl” begins with persuasive keyboards. The futuristic pop melody oozes hues and moods redolent with dense momentum that makes no pretense of stoic forbearance. It’s chock-full of suppressed energy and polished undertones. Deep pulsating synths emanate a concentrated effluvium of opaque sonic pigments that heave with profound power.

Violet Rose’s voice exudes wistful intoxicating textures and tones luminous with restrained sovereignty. It’s a strong voice, rife with muscular auras of complexity and proximate imminence.

The futuristic component of Rose’s sound imbues her music with mysterious modality that’s exquisitely delicate, yet at the same time almost brutal in its moussed up adjacency, providing the music with a ramped up delicious elegance.

All four tracks on Plastic are excellent. The gorgeous melodies and pulsing rhythms present full-strength concord, while Violet Rose’s voice has to be heard to be appreciated. Plastic is definitely yazum and Violet Rose has it going on!