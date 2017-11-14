Music Preview: “Salvation: The Arrival” – Aries Marquis Has the Right Touch When It Comes to Delicious Hip Hop

Aries Marquis will drop a new album on December 1, called Salvation: The Arrival. His previous album, Imperfections, debuted in the Top 5 Most Added on the Hip Hop CMJ charts.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Aries Marquis says, “This album shows the world that I’ve grown, learned, and I am inspired. It’s full of optimism, and inspiration for the listeners, and all of my songs are based on my life’s experiences.” The album contains ten tracks, blending elements of pop, soul, R&B and hip hop into a distinctive sound.

“Intro: The Arrival” delivers a spoken dramatic introduction to the album, riding on a soul-filled pop melody. “Ready To Fly” packs a crisp hip hop groove riding a shimmering synth. The hip hop melody assumes an almost gospel-like emanation that’s bright and effective. Deliciously radiant vocal harmonies imbue the tune with a luminous ambiance. “Lessons” offers an R&B flavored melody with hints of hip hop and soul oozing through. The bassline provides a contagious pulsing rhythm. This is an excellent tune.

“Better Days” rides an elegant boppy piano and emerging synths transitioning into a soulful gospel hip hop essence that really works. The gospel-flavored vocals provide tumescent colors. “No Light’ begins with a thrumming electro intro and a potent beat. The melody is hip hop, but subdued by a funky rhythm that’s infectious and stylish. “It’s Time” is a thirty-second celebration full of rousing cheering.

“Salvation” starts with sparkling, sprinkling synths segueing to a funky R&B groove full of dirty guitar riffs. I like the groove, deep and powerfully funky and the organ, but the sprinkling synths don’t work for me, coming across like a candied gulf between heaven and hell. “For Life” delivers a hip hop melody traveling on rippling synths and a multiplicity of percussive effects. The vocal harmonies mirror a rainbow of colors and resplendent textures.

“Portrait” pulses with stuttering synths welling up flamboyantly. The melody combines hip hop and R&B essences, along with a gospel release that’s delightfully unique, imbuing the tune with a polished delicacy. The last track is “Wanna Be Free,” which begins with bubbling synths providing a chic hip hop sensibility infused with R&B aromas.

Aries’ vocals demand special attention because his voice is smooth and light and refined, financing a monstrous creaminess that’s gorgeously buff and embedded with a glossy superstructure of dulcet timbres. It’s a great voice.

Frankly, when I sat down to listen to this album and write a review, I wasn’t expecting much, which demonstrates the foolishness of preconceptions. Salvation: The Arrival is excellent, full of superb melodies and cogent rhythms, as well as the silky voice of Aries Marquis. Do yourself a favor and listen to this album when it drops. You’ll be glad you did.