Music Preview: “Silver Suitcase” – Dazzling Rock From Matt Hammon

Silver Suitcase, the debut solo album from Matt Hammon, is slated to drop October 20. And it’s lit! Hailing from Houston, Texas, Hammon played drums for Bob Mould, Verbow, Mineral and The Gloria Record. On Silver Suitcase, Hammon does it all: writing, arranging and playing all the instruments. He even did the mixing.

Hammon’s sound blends rock, alt rock and traces of prog rock, utilizing emergent synths, cogent basslines, furry waves of guitar and Thor-like drumming.

Silver Suitcase comprises ten tracks. “Pictures” rides a radiant rock melody full of a throbbing bassline and crisp drumming. The chorus shimmers with a gorgeous wall of sound as the instruments intersect. Hammon’s dulcet tenor is evocative and compactly pleasant. “The Table” emanates punk and prog rock flavors flowing with a hefty pulsing wave of sound. There’s a dreamy magnetism inherent in the melody. “Out Of Touch” thrums with a solid bassline and potent drums. The pop rock melody exudes glistening sonic colors. Hammon’s voice provides a rich intensity carrying over to the listener. This is one of my personal favorites because of the tune’s charming expansive feel.

“Never Say So” rides an expanding glossy rock melody driven by the emerging synths. The beat is particularly declarative and solid. The delicious streaming of the synths adds depth and glossy layering. “As A Child” delivers a syncopated rhythmic pulse riding below an alt rock melody with eddies of prog rock. The synths materialize like rays of the rising sun, discharging waves of fiery energy. This is another personal favorite.

The title track slows things down a bit, offering a measured rock melody exuding melancholy hues. Hammon’s voice glows with passionate energy piercing to the center of the listener’s soul. The fuzzy guitar solo punctuates the tune with thick translucence. “Promise You” reflects surfacing bright guitars and a potently bottomless bassline. The alt rock melody emanates a monstrously sublime essence undulating with dynamism.

“Colorful Regret” provides an alt rock melody releasing lustrous layers of sound. The rhythm smolders beneath the textures of guitars and synths. This is another favorite. “Sleeper’s Town” begins with blushing synths and a light guitar, as Hammon’s resonant voice floats wistfully overhead. “Name Game” palpitates with energy as the alt rock melody unfolds. A barrier of gleaming guitars and iridescent synths imbues the tune with haze of layered sonic pigments. The flood of sound is beautiful.

Matt Hammon has it going on in great big dollops! Silver Suitcase thrums with compelling, contagious melodies and pulsating rhythms of Jovian potency. Rather than becoming cloying, the waves of sound induce feelings of effervescence. And Hammon’s voice exudes a warm gravity that’s memorably mesmerizing. Don’t miss this one; it’s one of the better albums I’ve reviewed. It’s yazum!