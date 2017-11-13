Music Preview: “Turning It Up” – Jay Clark Band Revs It Up With Rough and Ready Southern Rock

Turning It Up is the title of the imminent album from the Jay Clark Band. The album is slated to drop December 17. Hailing from Dayton, Ohio, the Jay Clark Band is made up of Jay Clark on vocals, guitar and bass; Rob Carlson on lead guitar; Dwayne Russell on keyboards; and Coby Utterback sits in the pocket.

Jay Clark Band’s sound has been tagged as Southern Rock, Country Metal, Rock and Country Rock. Call it what you will, it is heavy duty, industrial strength rock n’ roll riddled with pulverizing dynamics, the kind of music that knocks your socks off.

Turning It Up comprises eight tracks. The title track opens the album, riding a rough and ready rock melody full of raw southern impact. Fuzzy guitars power the tune with imperative potency, highlighted by a blazing solo that rips it up. “On My Way” combines blues and rock flavors into a grinding melody full of muddy guitars and Clark’s rasping good-ole-boy vocals.

“Won’t Let You Down” packs a brawny southern rock melody traveling on grungy guitars. An undercooked rhythm fuels the tune with a growling, rampaging cadence. Squalling, wailing guitars fill the atmosphere with hot licks. “Backroads” features a deep bluesy essence mixed with an oozing southern rock ambiance. Clark’s voice brims with chafing textures that rub and scrape with no-holds-barred intensity.

“A Storm Is Coming” aches with stunning wooly guitars and a brutal, thrumming rhythm. There’s a moussed up muscular hoarseness to Clark’s voice that resembles a wire-brush scraping steel. “Loud” takes off like a rocket ship, riding ferociously dirty guitars and a pulsing rhythm. Screaming guitar licks inject snarling accents in all the right places. “Coming Back To You” exudes a gentle southern rock melody, along with a quavering organ that imbues the tune with quivering tints. “Hometown” starts off with an organ and riffing guitars. Deep resonant aromas spew forth like thick bubbling oil, pungent and viscous.

Turning It Up is terrific. Hi-rez melodies thrumming with surging guitars and savage rhythms make the album a winner. And Clark’s moaning rasp of a voice bestows a visible plume of corrosive sonic particles over the music that’s enjoyably harsh and gritty. If you’re into rowdy powerful southern rock, then Turning It Up delivers what you crave.