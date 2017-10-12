Music Review: “Divine Power” – Spiritually Transcendent Music From Bappi Lahiri

International luminary Bappi Lahiri recently dropped his newest album, called Divine Power. The album exalts the deity Krishna with its powerful performance of Om, Shanti, chanting and vocalizations, demonstrating the power of faith and the transcendent dynamism of music. Recorded at B9 Studios in Mumbai, India, Divine Power was produced by Bappi and his son Bappa, and features the renowned voice of classical singer Amruta Fadnavis on the title track and “Gayatri Mantra.”

Hailing from India, Bappi Lahiri has composed over 5,000 songs for movies, acted in many movies and provided his distinctive voice to others, like the Hindi version of Disney’s Moana, wherein he contributed the dialogue for Tamatoa, the giant crab. A short time ago, he dubbed Elton John’s role in the Hindi version of The Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In 1986, more than 180 of his songs appeared in 33 films.

Divine Power comprises nine tracks. “Krishna Awarness” combines exotic mystical flavors with gentle soothing orchestration punctuated by a resonant flute soaring above the music. A delightfully intense crescendo shimmering with symphonic potency spikes with harmonic power as the tune concludes. “Hare Krishna” delivers delicate sonic hues as Bappi’s gentle voice provides restful chanting. A devout and high-pitched flute floats serenely over the music, giving the tune a sublime aroma.

Photo Credit: Bappi Lahiri

“The Bhagavad Gita” twinkles with bright harmonies and mysterious symbolic rhythm. The spiritual force of the song derives from Bappi’s expansive invocations. “Gayatri Mantra” simmers with the striking energy provided by a humming sitar. Amruta Fadnavis’ evocative voice adds a compact flavor to the tune. “Sri Krishna Chant” reflects muted sonic colors that assume classical brightness as the strings enter, flowing delicately with declarative causality. The gorgeous melody is infectious as it floats and soars tenderly.

The title track exudes deeper tones, rife with low dulcet vocals contrasting with luminous background vocals. Subdued percussive effects add layering and depth. This might be my favorite track on the album because of the tantalizing harmonies. “Om Shanti” exudes measured instrumental harmonies that attain gravitational colors. Bappi’s chanting is eloquently passionate. “Gopal Govinda” rides trickling sparkles of sonic light underscored by resonant strings. Bappi’s voice emanates a sweet mellow essence. The rhythm is contagiously potent as the antiphonal voices enter.

The last track is “Lord Krishna,” which features a stirring measured melody and a crisp beat. A delicately delicious piano pulses with soothing sonority. The chanting assumes an alluring intangible familiarity that becomes mesmerizing.

Bappi Lahiri has it going on! His sonorous voice calms and pacifies listeners, while simultaneously elevating them to spiritual realms. The devout chanting is immanent and transcendent, exuding the permanence and constancy of faith. The title of the album, Divine Power, should be accepted at face value, for there is indeed heavenly energy on this album.

