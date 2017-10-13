Music Review: “Driven By The Beat” – Intoxicating Pop Music From JIVE64

JIVE64 just released “Driven By The Beat,” the first single from their forthcoming studio album. And it’s lit! JIVE64 is made up of Roy Cohen and Ella Tadmor. Ella is on lead vocals, while Roy provides backup vocals, composition and production. The duo gets together to record and perform, and then return to their respective residences, Roy lives in Dublin; Ella lives in Tel Aviv.

JIVE64’s previous albums include Goto10, The Surprising Obvious and Recovery Mode. Initially, “Driven By The Beat” was intended for Happy Noises, Cohen’s solo EP. However, the duo elected to put the track on the impending album.

Stylistically, JIVE64 amalgamates 80s synth pop with electro house into a unique brand of electro pop rife with compelling melodies and muscular rhythms.

“Driven By The Beat” starts off with a thrumming synth and Tadmor’s buoyantly pert voice, followed by brightly stuttering horns harking back to the zest-filled brass of big band swing dance. A potent bassline and syncopated drums inject dynamic rhythm. The melody exudes bouncy pop and electro house dance flavors. Juxtaposed against the subterranean bottom of the bass, the invigorating brilliance of the horns gives the tune a spark of resonant pizzazz. And Tadmor’s flamboyant doo-wop vocals, mingling with the divine background vocal harmonies, add another layer of color to the sonic texture. The combination dazzles with glossy verve and intoxicating energy.

Photo Credit: Jive64

Tadmor’s voice commands individual attention. It fizzes with vivacity, exuding a delightful intrinsic rasp that’s elegant yet simultaneously edgy with scintillating urgency. In addition, the range of her voice includes filaments of luminous tonality along with deeper sultry tones evident on the track. And her ability to yowl with glee is nonpareil.

JIVE64 has it going on in a big, big way! “Driven By The Beat” projects a contagious melody, as well as a pulsing, concentrated rhythm worthy of mythological deities. It’s a monstrously excellent song full of vigorous enthusiasm and supercharged proximity. I’ve already added it to my playlist. I suggest you do the same.

Find out more about JIVE64 here and here.