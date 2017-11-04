Music Review: “Exodus” – Immersive EDM From Reimer

Reimer recently dropped a new EP, called Exodus. Reimer is the solo project of Rasmus Reimer, a producer from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Influenced by Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Third Party, Tale of Us and Maceo Plex, Reimer’s sound finances what most would call progressive house or deep house music with depth, a style distinguished by darker colors and enigmatic immersive components.

Exodus comprises two tracks, the title track and another called “Woodsman.” “Exodus” begins with a thumping kick beat and quavering industrial sounding synths segueing to add brighter colors that retain a pervasive opacity, never attaining what I would call a sparkling quality. The progressive house melody pulses with a deep throbbing bassline, while the layered synths emanate mechanical filaments resonant with shadowy hues. The mood projected throbs stridently with hints of the cryptic.

Photo Credit: Reimer

“Woodsman” starts off with blaring sound effects and fierce synths surfacing angrily, along with a polyrhythmic beat that’s ascetic and austere. The melody blends progressive and deep house flavors into a reverberating starkly industrial essence foaming with forceful ambiance, a rave-like quality. There’s a deep, dark emergent feel to the music reminding me of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.” Pulsing with ominous energy, the tune emanates a shrouded, mysterious potency that’s contagiously attractive.

“Exodus” is definitely more danceable than “Woodsman,” which comes across as more ambient than EDM. Still, “Woodsman” discharges danceable dynamics. The soundscape of “Woodsman” submerses listeners in a subterranean abyss of throbbing tones alleviated by moussed up subtler hues. I like both tunes. The post-rave/industrial sensibility provides a novel stimulation absent in much of today’s electronic dance music.

With Exodus, Reimer demonstrates he has the innate musical intuition to hear what works and what doesn’t. The immersive rhythms capture listeners at a visceral level that’s difficult to resist. It’s a powerful EP, well-worth listening to and downloading.