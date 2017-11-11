Music Review: “Future Telephone” – Alternative, But Good, Jazz/Rock From Madeline Tasquin

Madeline Tasquin just dropped her latest EP, entitled Future Telephone. Madeline grew up in Quesnel, BC, Canada, but is now based in San Francisco, California. After taking a degree in architecture, Madeline later realized music was etched in her soul. Her desire to continually expand creatively has led to three solo tours of Europe, learning to play the guitar, walking on stilts and a multilingual jazz opera called Fil Bleu.

Future Telephone was produced by Felix Petit, and features Madeline Tasquin on vocals, piano and guitar; Felix Petit on sax, synth and vocals; Jeremi Roy on bass; and William Cote sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, Madeline’s sound revolves around vast soundscapes and intricate harmonies, amalgamating rock, jazz, math-rock and folk elements.

Future Telephone comprises six tracks. “Don’t Should Yourself” rides an alt rock/folk melody with an industrial feel that segues to an almost dream pop flavored jazz piece. The vocal harmonies shimmer with energy and Madeline’s lead voice presents a mythological texture akin to the Sirens of Sirenum scopuli. “Agua Es Vida” offers the pungency of alt rock, pop and jazz aromas in a cool, smooth melody shimmering with concentrated sonic colors that attain an orchestral puissance.

“Mosquito” features a measured, moody jazz sensibility with a beefy guitar and twinkling harmonics. The vocals, rich and potent, exude the pigments of gravity losing control. Time changes, along with rhythmic alterations give the tune a discursive suspension. The title track exudes a bluesy jazz tincture flowing with bright hues and delightful vocal harmonies. The melody expands and ascends with intensity, then drops back down, providing the tune with a bumping lush atmosphere.

“Old River And Wide” begins with an almost eerie intro transitioning to a trundling melody full of quavering synth colors. There’s an antiquated projection to the tune that doesn’t work because of the monotonous grind of the melody imbued with psychedelic jazz extracts. “Fil Bleu” imparts a jazz/pop melody traveling on a stuttering bassline, crisp drums, piano and guitar. Wafting vocal harmonies freewheel with breezy ease.

Madeline Tasquin’s music presents a variety of themes and shifting rhythms coalesced with wonderfully elaborate harmonies. In short, it’s very different, but I definitely like it. Five of the six tunes on the EP made a strong impression on me, leaving me marveling at her innovative creativity. Future Telephone is a strong EP, with much to offer to listeners. I suggest you give it your attention.