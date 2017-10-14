Music Review: “Gravity” – Fabulous Blues Rock From ARJUN

ARJUN recently dropped a new album, called Gravity. Produced by Scotty Hard, Gravity, which debuted at number eight on Jamband/Relix Radio is the band’s fourth album. ARJUN is made up of Eddie Arjun Peters on guitar; Andre Lyles on bass; and Lamar Myers sits in the pocket.

Guest star musicians appearing on the album include: Jeff Coffin on flute; Cory Henry on organ; Molly Cherryholmes on strings; Pasquale T. Iannelli and Andrew Mericle on horns; and Vinas Peixoto and Michael Vetter on percussion.

Hailing from New York City, ARJUN’s sound blends rock, blues and jazz elements moussed to potent levels of sonic assertion.

Gravity comprises eight tracks. “Prince” starts off with a pulsating guitar, followed by the entrance of the bass and sizzling cymbals. The bluesy rock melody emanates deep piquant tones shimmering with resonance. The bottom of Lyles’ bass thrums at subterranean levels, as Myers rips it up on the drums. “Flutter” comprises twenty-two seconds of ectoplastically glowing sonic radiance, like something from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“Run” features Jeff Coffin on flute. The chunking blues rock melody throbs with jazzy dynamism, as the pulsing rhythm combines with Arjun Peters’ ferocious display of prowess on his axe. When Coffin’s radiant flute enters, it’s like butterflies floating over an abyss of palpable energy. Horns join the soaring flute, providing the tune with a bright heady texture. This is a great tune.

Photo Credit: Allison Collura

“Ascent” features Cory Henry on organ. The jazz-flavored blues melody oozes mellow colors and disparate sonic hues provided by the simmering warble of the organ juxtaposed against the richer notes of Arjun Peters’ spectral guitar. The organ solo has to be heard to be appreciated. It’s superb. “Crossroad” reflects blues, jazz and rock flavors. The melody flows and glistens with Arjun Peters’ scintillating guitar work, which reminds me of a hybrid of Carlos Santana and Don Wilson.

“Endless Again” starts off with a throbbing bassline, followed by a sparkling measured guitar and muted percussion. Sizzling cymbals add background radiance to Arjun Peters’ deftly glossy guitar work. As the music ascends and intensifies, the melody takes on an improvisational jazz essence. Lyles’ bass and Arjun Peters’ guitar mirror each other magnificently, giving the tune a tumbling, tremulous sonority. “Blas” emanates a wickedly dark blues rock melody full of crisp high notes and gorgeously dirty low notes. A rumbling industrial interlude of vicious drums and cosmic guitar licks ramps the tune into the dynasphere.

The last track on the album is the title track, featuring Molly Cherryholmes. “Gravity” begins with a delicate elegant guitar and sizzling cymbals transitioning to a hefty bottomless bassline above which the proximate guitar floats and meanders. Eddie Arjun Peters struts his stuff on this track, demonstrating a delicate touch and sublime virtuosity. Initially, I was reminded of Robin Trower, but then as the guitar took on more exotic flavors, I likened it to Tommy Bolin. This might be my favorite tune on the album because of its complex stochastic resonance and Arjun Peters’ comprehension that often “less is more,” especially on the guitar.

ARJUN has it going on in a monstrous way! The melodies on Gravity are cogent and contagious, the pulsing rhythms are delicious, and Eddie Arjun Peters’ talent on the axe is magnificent, putting him in the same category as Clapton, Hendrix, Van Halen, Trower, Page, Bolin, etc. He’s in the pantheon of guitar gods. And ARJUN’s music is spectacular.

Find out more about ARJUN here and here.