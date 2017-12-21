Music Review: “Holiday Vinyl” – Blakeley Displays Her Versatility On A Bluesy Holiday Ballad

Blakeley just dropped a new single, called “Holiday Vinyl.” And it’s not your usual sugary, namby-pamby Christmas song. “Holiday Vinyl” is the real McCoy, displaying the other side of Christmas, the authentic reality of the holiday as experienced by myriads of people. Her previous single, “Caffeine & Nicotine,” is the real deal, pulsing with dynamic potency and catchy lyrics, while “Holiday Vinyl” presents another facet of Blakeley’s musical ability.

Hailing from New York City, Blakeley is a singer-songwriter who blends dance, electro folk, pop, surf pop and flavors of rockabilly into attractive melodies ranging from raw and dark to energetic and sparkling. At the present adjunct, she is working on her EP, slated to drop very soon on Happy Hounds records.

“Holiday Vinyl” opens with muted jingling bells, followed by an acoustic guitar. The folk pop melody resonates with hints of bluesy gospel flavors that assume a dirge-like semblance. Oozing, shimmering tones drift slowly but elegantly, depicting the darker side of the Christmas holiday, a side awash in regret, emotional damage, haunting yearning and chilly weather.

Blakeley’s voice vibrates with rich, mellow sonority. It’s a voice chock-full of wasted time and too much whiskey, yet simultaneously gorgeous with clear tones. Her voice and the song are reminiscent of Peggy Lee’s “Is That All There Is,” full of poignancy and melancholy repentance.

The lyrics express an ambiance of emotional detachment without malice or acerbity.

“Kiss me softly / Hold me tight / Blinded by the faint appearing silent night / I come around and I see you smile / Dancin’ to some nauseous holiday vinyl / Raise your glass my lover / I got them Christmas blues / Raise your glass my lover / I got them New York City Christmas blues.”

“Holiday Vinyl” is excellent, revealing Blakeley’s musical versatility and ability as a singer-songwriter. Not only is she able to punch out muscular rockers, but she can convey the delicate, vulnerable emotional commitment necessary for a bluesy holiday ballad. With “Holiday Vinyl,” Blakely liberates the sense of tarnish that lies across the holiday panorama.