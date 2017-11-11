Music Review: “I Got You” – Sereda Dazzles With Cool, Stylish Electro-Pop

“I Got You” is the new single from Sereda, and provides a preview of what to expect from her forthcoming album, slated to drop in December.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Sereda studied opera, sang in a choir, and then began writing her own music. While in Los Angeles, a French producer asked her to submit one of her songs for a project. The song was “Heartbeat,” which when released shot to number one on Billboard and Apple iTunes in France.

Sereda’s stylish electro-pop sound encompasses elements of hip hop and classic rock, imbuing her music with a buff essence that sets it apart.

“I Got You” begins with light shimmering synths and a slow, throbbing groove. The electro-pop melody integrates cool flavors of R&B and hip hop. Glowing emanations from the synths give the tune depth and dramatic sonic scenery, oozing with smooth colors. Tantalizing background vocals and harmonies exude transient energy, while complementing Sereda’s vocals. A floating, piercing guitar solo injects the melody with strident passion.

Sereda’s voice, which I really like, is difficult to describe. There’s rich plump texture to it, yet at the same time it exudes an elusive crinkly timbre that’s both fragile and potent, almost scorching with nuances of panting incandescence.

The lyrics to “I Got You” are all about being there for someone, when they most need you. Sereda’s cool poetic verses radiate creativity chic with implication.

“Grind till our knuckles white / Oh look at the time / Look where we are / Believe in the hype / Cause it’s coming, it’s coming / I live my dreams like it’s nothing / They know that we’re up to something / No loose lips on this team / Kiss the ring / Nobody round here bluffing / I got you / Like a 12 round fight, fists out, and I, I got you / When the curtain goes down turn out the light / I got you / Goin’ downtown now turn it up tonight / And I got you / Batman sign in the night / Batman sign in the night / Yeah baby I got you.”

“I Got You” is yazum! The melody vibrates with swish aromas and Sereda’s posh voice provides effortless infectious flavors of sonic confections. With “I Got You,” Sereda serves notice that she’s here and ready to take over the charts.