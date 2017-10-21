Music Review: “It Weaves A Web Of Metal” – Metal Parody From Coral The Merknight vs SEARANTULA

Coral The Merknight vs SEARANTULA recently dropped a full-length album, called It Weaves A Web Of Metal. The band is made up of Travis Orbin of Darkest Hour and Adon Fanion of Ghost Ship Octavius. The album is a metal parody. From the aspect of the music, it’s over the top; the lyrics, though, are designed to present lampoons on just about everything.

“Disclaimer” sets the tone of the album, providing dark heavy guitars driving a metal/prog rock melody. The song is short, with the only words being a spoken-word warning right out of a straight-to-video sci-fi flick. “Video Games Greater Than Girlfriends” rides a thrash metal melody full of rampaging guitars and concrete drumming. The lyrics spoof the teenage male’s preference for video games over girls. “500+500 = 1000 Miles” is a takeoff of The Proclaimers hit song. The dismal vocals allied with the herky-jerky metal melody don’t work. It comes across as a psychedelic-thrash-metal-mash-up.

“All This Walking Is Making Me Thirsty” is short and delivers dirty thrumming guitar riffs underneath a wailing synth. The effect is absurd death metal. “Tragedy” starts off with an industrial metal feel riding thick dark guitars and a throbbing groove. As the music intensifies, the staccato effect pulses with power, but becomes asphyxiating. “(Oh Great, Another) Origin Story” rides potent guitars and a delicate sparkling synth. This tune is pretty good, really. I like the fuzzy guitar and the bassline.

Photo Credit: Coral The Merknight vs SEARANTULA

“ScarJo(lene) is a caricature of Dolly Parton’s hit song. The female vocalist is good, as is the subterranean essence of the guitars. As a parody, this song works well. “Ballad Of The Broken Refrigerator” combines heavy metal and country western flavors. The vocals exude a heady down-home-country aroma. “Whip My Hair” mocks death metal, providing growling, rumbling vocals akin to demons screaming. Frankly, if the lyrics weren’t so aping, it would probably be a hit with the death metal aficionados. “Eduardo Manivino AKA Edward Winehands” offers a metal melody, crunching drums and atrocious vocals. The guitars sound off-key, probably intentional.

“Under The Sea” totally lampoons Disney’s “Little Mermaid,” distorting it into a thrash metal melody full of riffing guitars and an obscenely potent bassline that just won’t stop throbbing. “Fish Outta Water” features a mechanical intro that segues into a flurry of double-bass drums riding beneath tinny sounding guitars.

On the one hand, It Weaves A Web Of Metal provides a scalding parody of heavy metal and all its offshoots; on the other hand, it’s an acquired taste. My suggestion is look before you leap. If you’re into burlesque and metal, you might like it.