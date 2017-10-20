Music Review: “Let The Rhythm In” – Dazzling Pre-Digital Dance Music From Galaxians

Galaxians drop their debut album today. It’s called Let The Rhythm In. Hailing from Leeds, England, Galaxians comprises the trio of Emma Mason on vocals, Jed Skinner on synths and Matt Woodward on drums.

“Pre-digital dance music” sums up Galaxians’ sound, a blend of electronic dance, acid house squish and the cyclical rhythms of mutated disco unite into 1980s-flavored melodies brimming with groovy rhythms discharging contemporary vibes.

There are eight tracks on the album. “Street Level” delivers a solid syncopated groove and squelching synths set in a cogent dance melody rippling with sonic colors. Mason’s disco-soul-flavored vocals infuse electrifying energy into the tune. “Sanctuary” starts off with an exotic tropical beat, four on the floor bass drum and boogie bopping piano. The throbbing bassline pulses with rhythm as the synths croon with eloquent squawk box sounds.

“Subway Dancers” emanates a dance melody full of funky R&B flavors. Cool, sultry vocals resonate with snazzy, hip 1980s aplomb. Sparkling synths pop with glitzy hues and then go all squelchy. The melody appears tailor-made for a remake of Beverly Hills Cop. On “Elements” sneering synths form the intro, followed by splattering wookie synths. A hissing high-hat and crisp bassline pop set the funky rhythm.

“How Do U Feel” rattles with modish percussive effects establishing a brawny groove for the crooning synths. Mason’s voice oozes a raw sensuality baking with à la mode heat, as the backing harmonies proceed to scorch the atmosphere. “Working Weekend” features a psychedelic intro, followed by syncopated percussion and a thick funky bassline. A fab colored synth flows into a wet spatter resembling articulation. The melody exudes elements of far-out freak disco, fusion jazz and dance.

“Worldwide Experience” rides a palpitating disco melody punching straight-ahead with pounding rhythm. Mason’s voice finances a groovy, happening essence that’s infectiously tasty. A retro piano, rather than being passé, becomes avant-garde cool as its harmonics come into play. “Midnight Connection” combines tropical drums, a thumping bass drum and a squelching synth into a buoyant dance melody that grabs you physically, forcing you to get up and move to the groove.

The only way to describe the Galaxians is hip, groovy and happening. In today’s parlance, they’re lit. The exotic funky melodies are glamorously attractive while at the same time bubbling with retro tinctures of delightful nostalgia. Meanwhile, the rhythms pulse with muscular dynamics making the music magnetically danceable. In other words, Let The Rhythm In is a stellar album, one you definitely need to listen to.