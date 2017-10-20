Music Review: “Marching Orders” – Superbly Delicious Reggae From The Green

Marching Orders, the fourth album from The Green, drops today on Easy Star Records. The anticipation for this album has been growing for the last four years, ever since the band’s previous album, Hawai’i’13. Marching Orders features collaborations with producer/writer Brian Fennell (One Republic, The Fray, Third Eye Blind and Ryan Tedder), along with the presence of stars like Grammy-nominees J Boog and Eric Rachmany, dancehall superstar Busy Signal, Fiji and The Mana’o Company.

The Green is made up of Caleb Keolanui on vocals; Zion Thompson on vocals and guitar; JP Kennedy on vocals and guitar; Ikaika Antone on vocals and keyboards; Brad Watanabe on vocals and bass; and Jordan Espinoza sits in the pocket.

The Green’s sound blends roots reggae with flavors of rock, pop, R&B and traditional Hawaiian music. The resulting fusion of elements skyrocketed The Green into the heavyweight category of reggae. Speaking about Marching Orders, guitarist and vocalist Zion Thompson says, “This album truly is diverse. There’s roots, dancehall, pop rock and of course love songs.”

Marching Orders comprises fourteen tracks. The title track gets things going with reggae and pop flavors riding a cogent groove. Powerful vocals highlight the track, providing an array of hues. “I Will” throbs with the band’s signature sound, emanating a potent roots reggae rhythm. Cool background vocal harmonies imbue the tune with a diaphanous radiance. “All I Need” combines reggae and hip hop flavors into a refreshing melody replete with shooby-doo vocals, tootling synths and a contagious flowing rhythm.

“Good Feeling” rides a crisply thumping reggae groove. JP’s mellow voice balances the tantalizing voice of Eric Rachmany on the chorus, giving the tune smooth sonic nuances. And the sultry horns dazzle with bright colors. “Going Up” oozes a thick resonant roots reggae groove. The profound bass drives the rhythm while the dulcet vocals exude a laid-back sonority that’s delicious. “So Cool” exudes a crisp groove and skanking keyboards, along with snazzy vocal harmonies. “Mama Roots” features J Boog strutting his stuff over a jumpy island reggae melody.

“Garden” flows with reggae and R&B flavors. The groove is measured and suave, with delightfully crooning background vocal harmonies. This is one of my personal favorites because of the silky harmonies. “Foolish Love” delivers a pop textured melody traveling on the keyboards. The velvety vocals give the tune a glossy enchanting finish. “Land Of Love” reflects lambent guitars sparkling over the keyboards, followed by a pulsing reggae rhythm rife with darker flavors. The tune undulates with an astonishingly contagious attraction, like a wonderful dream. This is another favorite.

“Seven Nation Army” is a magnificent cover of The White Stripes’ song that emanates reverberating colors and scintillating vocals. “You’ve Been Crying” exudes an almost funky reggae groove, along with an oozing organ and sweet vocal harmonies flowing from the backdrop. “My Rights” rides a roots reggae vibe streaming with skanking keyboards and guitars. And once again, The Green proves they excel at comely vocal harmonies. The final track on the album is “Maui Ninja,” which delivers a muted industrial feel set in a reggae matrix. Emerging quasi-doo-whop background vocal harmonies give the song a simmering almost psychedelic feel complementing the solid lead vocals.

The Green has it going on in a big way! Marching Orders presents a scrumptious collection of reggae melodies flavored with a variety of tasteful flavors. And the vocal harmonies are nonpareil, projecting a sonic accord difficult to find. Your marching orders are to listen to Marching Orders. It’s lit and yazum at the same time!

Find out more about The Green here and here.