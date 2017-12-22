Music Review: “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Christmas Hearts Club Band Channels The Beatles In A Beautiful New Christmas Song

Christmas Hearts Club Band recently released a holiday single, entitled “Merry Christmas Everyone.” The band is the never-to-be-repeated musical project of a group of session musicians put together by Diego Guzman, aka Lost Nomad, who likes catchy melodies and really BIG choruses.

The musicians on the single include: Marty Craggs on vocals and maracas/ India Foskett on vocals; Diego Guzman on guitar and bass (songwriter and proprietor); Dezal Martin on slide guitar and acoustic guitar; Charles Fosket on guitar, piano, string and drum programming; and Ian Robertson on violins.

“Merry Christmas Everyone” starts off with piano and sparkling guitars flowing into a Beatles-esque pop melody simmering with colors and muted energy. The male and female vocals harmonize scrumptiously, projecting John Lennon/Yoko Ono tones and inflections. If I didn’t know better, I would think it was reincarnation of The Plastic Ono Band.

The chorus discharges an ebullient, hi-watt dynamism that’s not only nostalgic but infused with honest and sincere good wishes. The flowing silkiness of the solo features a stellar crying slide guitar, horns, elegant strings and delightful vocals, glowing with a Sgt. Peppers’ feel.

The lyrics project the spirt of Christmas: love, hope, peace and goodwill.

“Love ‘neath the mistletoe / Logs on the fire / Trees aglow / In the pure white snow / Christmas is magical / I time to forgive and celebrate / Everything’s possible today / Throw your doubts away / Step into the light / Merry Christmas everyone / I wish you good times and lots of fun.”

“Merry Christmas Everyone” is deliciously good. A beautiful Christmas song delivered with flair and chic style by a group of talented musicians who got together for one specific purpose: to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Don’t miss this one! It’s just what the doctor ordered to chase away the Christmas blues and fill you with happiness.

Find out more about the Christmas Hearts Club band here and here.