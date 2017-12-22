Music Review: “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Christmas Hearts Club Band Channels The Beatles In A Beautiful New Christmas Song

Christmas Hearts Club Band recently released a holiday single, entitled “Merry Christmas Everyone.” The band is the never-to-be-repeated musical project of a group of session musicians put together by Diego Guzman, aka Lost Nomad, who likes catchy melodies and really BIG choruses.
The musicians on the single include: Marty Craggs on vocals and maracas/ India Foskett on vocals; Diego Guzman on guitar and bass (songwriter and proprietor); Dezal Martin on slide guitar and acoustic guitar; Charles Fosket on guitar, piano, string and drum programming; and Ian Robertson on violins.
“Merry Christmas Everyone” starts off with piano and sparkling guitars flowing into a Beatles-esque pop melody simmering with colors and muted energy. The male and female vocals harmonize scrumptiously, projecting John Lennon/Yoko Ono tones and inflections. If I didn’t know better, I would think it was reincarnation of The Plastic Ono Band.
The chorus discharges an ebullient, hi-watt dynamism that’s not only nostalgic but infused with honest and sincere good wishes. The flowing silkiness of the solo features a stellar crying slide guitar, horns, elegant strings and delightful vocals, glowing with a Sgt. Peppers’ feel.
The lyrics project the spirt of Christmas: love, hope, peace and goodwill.
“Love ‘neath the mistletoe / Logs on the fire / Trees aglow / In the pure white snow / Christmas is magical / I time to forgive and celebrate / Everything’s possible today / Throw your doubts away / Step into the light / Merry Christmas everyone / I wish you good times and lots of fun.”
“Merry Christmas Everyone” is deliciously good. A beautiful Christmas song delivered with flair and chic style by a group of talented musicians who got together for one specific purpose: to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Don’t miss this one! It’s just what the doctor ordered to chase away the Christmas blues and fill you with happiness.
Download “Merry Christmas Everyone” here.