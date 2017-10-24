Music Review: “Need Dat” – Dominating Rap, Featuring Lexx, Coda, Nassus, Foots and Shon P

Savage 100 recently released a new single from the label’s forthcoming album, called This Is Life, a collection of hip hop, R&B and rap music by various artists, all of whom hail from the Bahamas. Savage 100 is an independent record label run by Jay Isaacs. Isaacs is a well-known music, television and film producer.

Photo Credit: Savage 100

Lexx provides vocals on the chorus; Coda raps first, followed by Nassus, who is followed by Foots. Shon P is a rapper from the South of Nassau. He closes the song out.

“Need Dat” opens with exotic sounding strings. A whooshing synth surfaces along with a muscular bassline, crisp snare and a potently thumping kick drum. Together, the rhythm section pulses like the pulsating core of some holy being. Hefty background vocal emanations, like chanting reverberations, add tiny hooks as if evoking the mysterious enchantments of worshippers. Stuttering percussive effects complement the deep throb of the rhythm, as quavering, quaking synths append hollow recesses of harmonic color.

The contrast between the exotic, oriental sounding strings and the ground zero bass, aka bright chords juxtaposed against the descending bass, gives the music a kind of diatonic elaboration of passive/aggressive harmony. It’s brutal and gentle at the same time, meaning there’s a whole new paradigm going on – texture with a wicked superstructure down low.

The highlight of the tune is the husky, rasping rapping delivery of Coda, whose voice is bursting with dynamics. Nassus and Foots provide smooth, ovoid flavors heavy with sheens of vocal perspiration. And Shon P’s strident rapping gives the tune a scintillating delicate energy that’s buff and de-rezzed.

“Need Dat” can only be described as gargantuan rap, music full of low-level, broad spectrum transmuted supremacy and grumbling clout. This is rap the way it should be: booming with burly, pulsing fuel. Whatever you do, do not miss “Need Dat.” It’s unrivaled.