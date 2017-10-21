Music Review: “Oculus” – Brilliant Avant-Garde-Rock From Fracktura

Fracktura recently dropped an EP, called Oculus. The EP explores the relationship between the self-perceived image each individual holds and the unknown “true inner self.” Fracktura’s sound amalgamates expressionist rock, prog rock, dark rock-jazz and avant-garde rock. At the present juncture, the band is working on a full-length album.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Fracktura is composed of Karis Tucker on vocals; Andre Machado on 8-string guitar and bass; and Henry Conde on synth and piano. Guest musicians include Julio Oliveira on drums; Ander Peterson on saxophone; and Soojin Kim on piano. Lyrics by Diogo Oliveria.

Oculus comprises four tracks. “You” begins with a cappella vocals layered over each other, and then transitions to vocals and a dark jazz piano floating eerily and growing in intensity. There’s a Gregorian chant sensibility about the voices that’s mesmerizing. “Gold Spectrum” takes up where “You” left off. Discordant guitars and an emergent whooshing synth assume the melody, emanating an avant-garde jazz flavor of dissonant jarring colors. The vocals provide a paranormal flavor, while layered saxophones bray disconcerting plangent tones. The music subsides to uncanny vocals riding a sinister piano.

“The Fear Peddler” delivers a jazz-prog-rock melody rife with a throbbing bass and rapid-fire drum fills. Dark colors suffuse beneath ghostly vocals and a stridently spine-chilling piano. Rumbling guitars provide potency. The tune is peculiarly familiar although sonically incongruous. Waves of harsh synths and shrill tones surge like a tsunami, and then dissipate to nothing.

“Identitade” boils with low pressure dissonance and a heavy piano. The melody is definitely avant-garde and expressionistic. Siren-like vocals assume harsh textures, as if an angelic choir is singing off-key. The substantial pounding of the piano is compactly opaque, yet simultaneously gorgeous in an outlandish hearing-secret-harmonies kind of way.

Oculus is weighty, dense and sonically hypercivilized. The frictional melodies create a series of tensions rife with remote nuances of uneasiness and sharp edges. Musically, on one level, the tunes are demanding and enormously complicated, while oozing a Jovian austerity on another level. All that being said I really like it. The discordant elements go to an extreme and beyond becoming almost tender in evocation. Put simply, Fracktura has it going on in a delightful and superb, if somewhat irascible, way.