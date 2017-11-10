Music Review: “Outside The Comfort Zone” – Free Radicals Deliver an Amazing Array of Contagious Melodies and Pulsing Rhythms

Free Radicals just dropped a new album, entitled Outside The Comfort Zone, which cautions against a white supremacist society and its accompanying violations of human rights. Not really all that revelatory, right? Well, consider this: in 1998, with the release of The Rising Tide Sinks All, the band pretty much prophesied the war in Iraq four years prior to its start. In 2012, the band’s fourth CD, The Freedom Fence, foretold the coming of border walls – four years before the idea took form.

It’s kind of spooky is all I’m saying, as if the Free Radicals are the musical version of Edgar Cayce.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, the Free Radicals are: Pete Sullivan on baritone sax; Al Bear on guitar; Jason Jackson on alto sax; Nick Cooper sits in the pocket; Matt Serice on trumpet; Tom VandenBoom on trombone; Aaron Varnell on tenor and baritone sax; and Jacob Breier on bass. The band’s sound is maxed-out eclectic, and includes jazz, funk, ska, reggae, salsa, Afrobeat, klezmer, samba, New Orleans, Dub, Improv and Ethiopian, along with others.

As per their usual practice, the new album contains lots of guest musicians, including Harry Sheppard and Damon Choice, two veteran vibraphonists who played with Benny Goodman and Sun Ra Arkestra, respectively.

“The Legals Have A Lunch” delivers a mariachi-flavored melody full of bright layers of horns and a funky groove. “Doomsday Clock” packs a reggae melody with skanking riffs and shimmering horns that have to be heard to be appreciated. “Chicha Revolucion” rides an upbeat, exuberant salsa melody crackling with colorful nuances and beau coup energy. The sax solo is superb.

“Carry Me To My Grave” reflects a heady New Orleans jazz melody scooting with braying saxophones and the oomping trombone. And there’s a slick guitar in there, too. “Screaming” carries tight riffs traveling on a spicy jazz melody. Crying, wailing horns make the tune sizzle. “Dadaab” combines funk, reggae and jazz aromas into a jumpy number chock-full of raucous rhythm. “Freedom Of Consumption” establishes a funked-out fusion jazz melody rife with a stellar polyrhythmic groove that hits below the belt.

Photo Credit: Free Radicals

“Angola” punches out a measured funk melody with psychedelic overtones, as the horns waver and coalesce with impunity. “Manifest Dust Bunny” rides a furiously funky melody rippling with sparkling horns and lethal drums. “Water Beats Rock” slows things down, emitting a funk-based jazz melody.

“Solidaridad de la Sierra” provides a smooth, cool jazz melody flavored by stuttering horns and a thumping bassline. A hint of salsa gives the piece piquancy. “Audacity Of Drones” blends rock, electronica and jazz into a potently humming avant-garde/experimental tune. “Beyond Viet Nam” produces a mariachi melody with a strident jazz feel. “Spacewitch” rides a trundling reggae melody with trembling horns emanating a zippy nihilistic vibe.

“Scrappie from the DAPL” features a boppy big band melody imbued with glowing horns and a resonant vibraphone solo. “Sanctuary Movement” reminds me of War’s “Low Rider,” with its vivacious horns and funky Latin melody. “Cabinet For Sale” evokes images of Carlos Santana on Abraxas because of its sensuous guitar. The brass collective injects a frenetic intensity. “Stump Stomp” presents layers of tooting horns above a scat scratch guitar.

“Cheeto News Coma” mounts a polyrhythmic Afrobeat, skanking guitars and exotic tones. “Survival Of The Oblivious” offers a jazz-flavored reggae melody flowing with complicated hues, horns and delicious percussive effects. “Ambush ICE” poses a rambunctious avant-garde jazz melody fused with wavering horns and a twinkling piano. “A Call For All Demons” demonstrates the Free Radicals’ instrumental virtuosity as they perform a superb version of Sun Ra’s tune. “American Food Chain” reverberates with squalling horns and a compact zigzagging groove.

With Outside The Comfort Zone, the Free Radicals verify their standing as one of the premiere bands in the world. The album is defined by splendid rhythms, amazing melodies and glitzy, evocative horns. Outside The Comfort Zone rides the sharp edge of the musical razor, transcending all ordinary degrees of sonic contrasts and vibrant clarity.