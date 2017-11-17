Mono Club releases a new single today, entitled “Place Called Home,” the follow-up to “Memory Critical” and a foretaste of what to expect from the band’s album Sky High And Submarine, slated to drop in early 2018. The song signals a new collaborative effort between John Herbert and Lyla Foy. Not only did Foy collaborate on the song, but she and Herbert fell in love.

Mono Club hails from London, and is made up of John Herbert, Dan Bell, Jake Bowser, Nicky Francis, Kyle Hall and Lyla Foy. The band’s sound encompasses elements of alt pop and indie-psych rock fused with the jangle pop flavor of The Byrds.

“Place Called Home” begins with gently surfacing synths escalating to a bright radiance that flows into a buoyant jangle pop melody flavored with hints of psychedelia. Ringing trebled guitars shimmer with warm energy and smooth sparkling accents. The rhythmic element emanating from the bass and drums complements and adds impetus to the flow of the music, dreamily energetic and full of misty colors. The feel and flow of the song resemble a hybrid of the Bangles and The Cure. In other words, it scintillates with refined mellifluous sonority that’s extremely infectious.

Photo Credit: Mono Club

Herbert’s balmy tenor provides a filigree of luminous energy that’s elegant, full of filaments of cascading hues. When combined with Foy’s velvety sylph-like tones, the result provides a lustrous sonic membrane that’s gorgeously piquant. Put simply, the vocal harmonies are delicious, whether blending or imparting antiphonal tones.

The lyrical theme of the tune speaks of conflict between two soul mates as they traverse hurdles generated by the central character’s personality, hubris, self-doubt and pompousness.

“Place Called Home” is excellent, shimmering with streaming textured energy; the melody oozes an attractive creamy essence, while the rhythm materializes with a cool welcoming gesture. If you’re into contagious jangle pop, like I am, then Mono Club is just what the doctor ordered – silky-smooth music pervaded by pastel pigments asserting their vitality.