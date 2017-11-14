Music Review: “Remember The Alamo” – Free Willy Does Country/Bluegrass With Stylish Flair

Free Willy recently dropped Remember The Alamo on, a collection of Americana, alternative country and bluegrass music. Hailing from Texas, Free Willy is made up of W.B. Jones on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jim Taylor on bass and backup vocals; Spence Peppard on lead guitar, drums, backup vocals and lead vocals on “American Medley;” Kevin Carter on fiddle and mandolin; and Steve DeVries on banjo and harmonica.

Remember The Alamo comprises a dozen tracks. “Amazing Gracie” features an upbeat, rapid bluegrass melody shimmering with delicious country flavors and stellar musicianship. Jones’ voice carries an oozing twang that’s delightfully easy to listen to. “Get In The Car” rides a down-home country melody. The fiddle adds depth and strident colors. “God Has a Name” exudes contagious bluegrass picking and sweet vocal harmonies glowing with energy. The rhythm of the song demands you tap your foot or get up and dance.

“Not Your Everyday Love Song” delivers an alt country melody rife with a soft rock emanation. The fiddle is the highlight, along with Jones’ dulcet voice, gentle and suffused with warmth. “As a Man Thinketh” travels on a bluegrass melody layered with beau coup instruments plucking simultaneously, yet not becoming lost in each other. Instead, the colors intersect into a radiant flow.

“Another Day Another Dollar” presents a crisp country melody exuding bluegrass essences. The extended vocal harmonies on this tune are worth the price of admission. “It’s Good If You Like It” packs a rapid-fire melody and adroit vocal harmonies, along with the enchanting reediness of the fiddle and strata of instrumental harmonics. “Meant To Be” slows things down, exuding a measured country melody that’s tender and quixotic. The vocals are plain old wonderful.

“Sugar Baby” exudes a crisp, sprightly melody glistening with the textured color of the fiddle and seams of instruments riding on top of each other, creating tiers of tasty sounds. “Down the Track” presents a whooshing country melody, along with a hint of bluegrass flavors. The title track rides a country-laced Americana/Spanish-tinged melody seasoned with smooth, vibrant vocal harmonies.

The last track is “Medley: The Star Spangled Banner / America The Beautiful,” a spiced up bluegrass version that packs a charming old-fashioned wallop.

Remember The Alamo is wonderful, full of traditional colors and sonic flavors that present a delightful spark of stylish country music rarely heard anymore, a style of music that lacks contemporary equivalence, music pervaded by easy harmonies, superb musicianship and simple delicacy. This is music so good it’s cool.