Music Review: “Side By Side” – JIVE64 Ramps Up Support For The LGBT Community With An Electrifying New Song

JIVE64 recently released a new single and music video, “Side By Side,” featuring DUYA Kings & Queens. JIVE64 is made up of Roy Cohen and Ella Tadmor. The unique duo, located in vastly different parts of the world, Tadmor in Tel Aviv and Cohen in Dublin, combines their respective talents into a formidable whole. “Side By Side” was produced with the help of Grammy nominees Pen Up Girls.

Inspired by the ongoing battle for LGBT rights in Chechnya, the goal of “Side By Side” is to raise money and awareness for the LGBT community in Chechnya. One-hundred percent of the money accrued from sales of the single will be donated to the LGBT community. Through crowd funding, JIVE64 has already raised €3,000.

The duo’s sound revolves around a concoction of electro house, electro pop and 1980s-flavored synth pop, characterized by concentrated rhythms and dynamic melodies, as well as Tadmor’s distinctive voice.

“Side By Side” opens with a single thump, followed by phasing, stuttering synths and an industrial strength groove throbbing with energy. The electro pop melody glistens with layered synths oozing washes of bright colors. Hecka-infectious is the only way to describe the rhythmic pulse, organic, visceral and muscular.

Tadmor’s voice packs a rich, potent punch, chock-full of coruscating tones and lustrous textures. Her voice projects relentless supercharged hi-watt electricity that’s thrilling. The mood is uncompromising and resolute, yet optimistic and ebullient. It’s a wonderful voice, proximate with waves of residual oomph and momentum.

The lyrics speak of the power of love and the emancipating influence of a collective upon tyranny.

“Side by side we’re gonna fight with love / When the smoke clears we’ll be standing / We won’t back down / We won’t give up / They’ll tell the story of our love / Me and you / Are made of two / Where there is love it conquers / We won’t back down / We won’t give up.”

The video, directed by Hofit Mallachy and Giovahnna Zigler, features the Kings and Queens of DUYA dancing and posing in brightly colored lush attire, cool extravagant make-up and amazing hair pieces. As they lip-synch with Tadmor, you can feel the passion of their determination. And you have to admire and love their expression of exuberance and joy.

“Side By Side” is excellent. The electro pop melody is catchy and full of delicious harmonics, while the thrumming pulse of the beat grabs you and won’t let go. And Tadmor’s gorgeous voice imbues the tune with galvanizing textures and tones. Don’t miss “Side By Side.”