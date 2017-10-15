Music Review: “Songs On Fire” – Innovative Progressive Rock From Noise Ratio

Noise Ratio recently dropped an album, called Songs On Fire. Noise Ratio is the musical project of Jeff Valput, who hails from West Virginia. Valput is self-taught, doesn’t read music and yet has been writing instrumentals for years. On Songs On Fire, Valput does it all. He composes, plays all the instruments and sings.

Stylistically, Noise Ratio’s sound is probably best described as adult alternative rock, simply because it’s difficult to pigeonhole. That being said, I liken it to what I call ambient prog rock. It’s very unusual but decidedly good.

Songs On Fire comprises ten tracks. “Freed Love” reflects a new wave alt rock melody with avant-garde flavors. The melody rides radiant synths and a delicately sparkling keyboard. “Trial and Error” begins with stuttering emerging synths transitioning to a jazzy rock melody full of almost orchestral waves of color. Valput’s distinctive voice emanates rumor-filled sonority ranging from sweet and mellow to spectrally subterranean.

“Keeping Silent” rides a prog rock flavored melody rife with potent drumming and a solid bassline, giving the tune a resonant rhythm. A deep, pounding piano juxtaposes bright synths, producing a bipartite layered sonic effect that works well. “Left Alone With My Beliefs” delivers a syncopated rambling prog rock melody full of heady rhythmic elements. Valput’s vocals assume a rich sonority on this tune. “Lost In Thought” begins with industrial synths segueing into an industrial prog rock melody chock-full of dirty sounding synths juxtaposed against a potent groove riding a bottomless bassline.

“Cage of Emotion” exudes a dark piano and fuzzy synths flowing into a pulsing melody accented by a twinkling piano. The synths produce an orchestral radiance that’s contagious. “Falling Behind Time” starts off with a surging piano pattern, and then segues into an industrial prog rock melody shimmering with a bright piano and darker guitars and synths. “Free Falling” combines new wave psychedelia with prog rock essences. Muddy guitars and synths give the tune an opaque density full of dark resolves. Vallput’s voice mirrors the fuzzy synths in a delightful antiphony.

“Seeking the Truth” reflects dark orchestral flavors riding a prog rock melody of profound contrasts: dark against light. “Blinding Love” begins with baroque sounding synths embellished by a piano. Then the melody descends and assumes a flowing residual energy. This might be my favorite song on the album because of the glistening piano.

Valput’s voice is sui generis, providing a kind of wooden sing-song delivery that sits between a rift and a revelation. Personally, I like it but it’s admittedly atypical.

Songs On Fire is a strong, persuasive album full of contagious melodies and pulsing rhythms. Noise Ratio’s command of the musical elements is impressive and the multi-layered shimmer of the synths and piano radiates an innovative flavor that’s pleasant. I suggest you give Songs On Fire a hearing; I think you might like it as much as I did.

Find out more about Noise Ratio here.