Music Review: Soul Messengers Deliver The Goods On "Vision & Faith"

Soul Messengers just dropped a new album, called Faith & Vision. Hailing from Sydney, Australia, the band is made up of Richard Aljinovic on vocals and guitar; Simon Morel on guitar; Hadi Ansell on bass; and Dave Kirby sits in the pocket.

Soul Messengers’ sound is deeply rooted in soul, R&B and funk. It’s a sound that’s simultaneously dirty and luxurious.

Vision & Faith comprises eight tracks. “Let’s Go To Bed” delivers a funky soul melody riding riffing guitars. The groove is solid, pulsing with a throbbing bassline. The vocals are smooth, husky and sensual. “It’s Too Late For Tears” reflects a raw R&B flavored melody, rife with oozing horns, thrumming guitars and a stellar bassline. Shimmering vocal harmonies radiate from the background.

“Don’t Let Them Tell You” offers a bluesy soul vibe thick with dejection and sorrow intensified by searing background vocal harmonies. Aljinovic’s voice resonates with sweltering energy. And a scorching guitar solo punctuates the tune with sticky sonic texture. “Whiplash” flows on a jazz-flavored soul melody imbued with a cool lowdown polished sensuous flow. Bright horns add depth and layered sonority. A squawking organ provides zest underneath.

“Need Your Love So Bad” positively brims with dense bluesy soul, soul that reeks of desire and slow undulating passion. Aljinovic’s voice discharges gooey rasping tones full of simmering hunger. “Eleanor Rigby” delivers a funky R&B version of the Beatles’ classic song radiating a hefty groove and buzzing keyboards. Great dollops of wah-wah on the guitar solo singe the air. Sizzling, righteous vocal harmonies give the tune heated dynamism.

“I’m Your Dog” rides a soul-filled R&B melody full of sultry vocal harmonies and a stuttering funky groove. “Wake Up ‘17” emanates a muggy R&B melody chock-full of skanking guitars and stammering horns. The bassline throbs with pulsing oomph and vitality.

Aljinovic’s voice deserves special attention because of its cool essence. It’s a smooth, voluptuous voice with proximate vitality and lush frosty tones.

Vision & Faith is a superb album, replete with rocket-tight melodies and pulsing, visceral rhythms. The Soul Messengers definitely have it going on! Whatever you do, give this album your undivided attention. It’s yazum!

Find out more about the Soul Messengers here and here.