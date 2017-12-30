Randy Radic, Contributor
Music Review: “The Christmas Song” – Dom Marcell Immerses Listeners In The Holiday Spirit With His Silky-Smooth Voice

Photo Credit: Dom Marcell

Dom Marcell recently dropped his latest single, “The Christmas Song,” a cover of Nat King Cole’s classic holiday song. And it’s stellar! It follows his previous popular R&B tunes, “D.T.K.” and “That’s What Up,” both of which received substantial praise and features in Billboard and Huff Post.

A former Wall Street investment banker, Marcell walked away from what Tom Wolfe described as “the masters of the universe” to follow his dream of making music. Marcell blends R&B, gospel and hip hop elements into a smooth distinctive sound that’s all his own.

Marcell’s version of “The Christmas Song” opens with a gorgeously delicate piano leading into deliciously charming strings full of glistening hues and soft gentle textures. The holiday melody rides the twinkling piano with a beauty so extraordinary it seems to have a vitality all its own. A proximately throbbing bass, along with shushing brushes on the snare append a delightfully warm rhythm.

The piano solo radiates gentle tones frosty with color as the strings lurk in the backdrop emanating a harmonic glow that drifts with soothing flavors.

Photo Credit: Dom Marcell

The highlight of the tune is Marcell’s mellow tenor, silky-smooth, tender, conveying a hushed persuasive energy. His tranquil tones imbue the lyrics with a restful sense of imminence rife with authentic feelings and lush flavors. It’s a wonderful voice, projecting exquisite refinement, along with glossy lustrous ambiance that envelops the listener in a mist of subtle significance.

The lyrics are well-known, speaking of the spirit of the holiday. Yet Marcell’s delivery infuses them with conviction that creates susceptibility to the mood.

“They know that Santa's on his way / He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh / And every mother's child is gonna spy / To see if reindeer really know how to fly / And so I'm offering this simple phrase / To kids from one to ninety-two / Although it's been said many times, many ways / Merry Christmas to you.”

“The Christmas Song” is marvelous. Dom Marcell’s interpretation of the mood and gentle atmosphere of the tune is spectacular, giving the song a fresh, sensitive glow of soft passion. It’s the perfect song to usher in the New Year.

Find out more about Dom Marcell here and here and here.

