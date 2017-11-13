Music Review: “Vegas” – D.G. Adams Offers a Powerful Homage to the Vegas Tragedy

D.G. Adams recently released a new single, called “Vegas.” All proceeds from the song will go to the victims of the Vegas shooting and their families.

D.G. Adams, aka Donald Adams, is a film and television actor of some repute, appearing in Power Rangers (2017), Fox’s Alcatraz, Lifetime’s Merlin and the Book of Beats and MGM’s The Betrayed. Yet Adams’ passion is music. He began writing songs in his teens and, later (in 2011), with the encouragement of Torquil Campbell, decided to record his first album, Feminine Endings; followed by another, Vajra (2014); and The Old Heart (2017).

Adams’ sound blends folk and rock into a style Adams defines as "rootsy folk-rock...about longing, lust, love and enlightenment," music steeped in the precedents of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, with whiffs of political activism and colorful filaments.

“Vegas” starts off with a rebounding guitar flavored by a pedal steel that adds a melancholy drawl. The melody rides bluesy folk and alt-rock-lite components, giving it the feel of an epic poem or narrative ballad. The texture of the tune is smooth and flowing, but exudes measured dark colors, deep nuances of murky energy. Adams’ tenor is strong and rich. A soft female voice provides sighing harmony, as it merges with Adams’ clear tones.

The lyrics to “Vegas” present the sense of tarnish lying across the panorama of the Vegas tragedy.

“Terror from the 32nd floor / Still don’t know what he was fighting for / But his automatic weapon left 60 people dead / Just can’t imagine the hatred in his head / Vegas strip where the lights shine bright / So many lights have gone out tonight / Vegas strip where the money flows / Send some of that money to the orphans and the widows / Vegas, Vegas, Vegas / Where the lights shine bright / So many lights have gone out tonight / Terror has no color or nationality / Guns have no conscience / That’s left up to you and me / How many more will fall dead in the street / Before the politicians / Stand up to the gun elite?”

“Vegas” is part homage to the city of Las Vegas and part political statement. Depending on your personal philosophical and political persuasion, the song may or may not resonate with you. Regardless, it is a poignant and powerful tune. I suggest you give it hearing and make your own assessment.