Music Spotlight: Artist Melrose New Visual “Better Off As Friends” Is A Lo-Fi Dream

Experimenting in multiple sub genres, artist Melrose is a multi-faceted artist. A little history: Melrose founded musical collective, MISHIMA last year with close friends Jimmy Odara, KC Lavon, and Andre Aston. The group’s cloud rap-y, trap sound and style is peppered with Japanese anime inspirations as well as traces influence from early 2000s metal culture. In his new visual for “Better Off As Friends”, the young artist gives audiences a glimpse of his DIY approach to his music. He told New Houston Music Outlet how the song came together out of a fit of boredom one afternoon. “”Better Off As Friends” has a guitar chord progression I had originally written with intent to use for my band. I ended up recording some vocal ideas out of boredom and filled in the words as I proceeded with the track” he stated.