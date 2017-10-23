Music Video Feature: “Ivory Tower” – Tremendously Powerful Music From Our Last Night

Our Last Night recently released a new music video, called “Ivory Tower.” And it’s yazum! The song is from the band’s Selective Hearing EP. Hailing from New Hampshire, Our Last Night is made up of Trevor Wentworth on vocals; Matt Wentworth on guitar and vocals; Alex Woodrow on bass; and Tim Molloy sits in the pocket.

Our Last Night reinterprets and reimagines radio hits, while simultaneously releasing original music that blends pop, post-hardcore, emo, alt rock and metal core. This heady mixture of musical elements gives their music the impressive dynamics of both clean pop-flavored melodies and the potent power of hardcore rock. The band’s musical prowess is stellar, allowing them to produce wildly popular versions of songs by Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Rae Sremmurd, Taylor Swift and Adele.

“Ivory Tower” starts off with pulsating synths and then transitions to an alt rock-flavored melody that escalates to strapping metal core intensity. Dirty, screaming vocals contrast with mellow vocals and flowing background vocal harmonies. This juxtaposition of clean and unclean vocals provides the tune with a significant light and dark feel. The apposition pits the muscular solidity of rampaging guitars against the sparkling discharge of streaming synths. The combination results in a colored texture of Jovian sonic pyrotechnics.

Trevor’s clean vocals soar with dulcet beauty and then rocket into banshee-like ferocity. His vocal range is extensive and consumes listeners with its gamut of sonorous tones and snarling timbres. Even when bellowing in rage, there’s an alluring charisma to his voice. Put simply, his voice is a wonderful instrument of expression.

The lyrics of the song relate an Ozymandias-like tale of the destruction of what is perceived as shatterproof and permanent.

“Your ivory tower is falling down and we / Got what we wanted / Brick by brick we'll take it all / The higher the throne, the further the fall / Gravity will finish what we started / You think you're made of gold, untouchable / Consumed with power, you feel on top of the world / Deep down I know you're scared / Take my hand / So I can pull you off your high horse / Take my hand / So I can pull you off your high horse / Your ivory tower is falling down and we / Got what we wanted.”