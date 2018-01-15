Music Video: POUNDS “Francis Ford”

The Gruff Voiced Spitter Has Returned with the Cinematic Visuals off his Rules and Parameters EP

Over the past few years, upstate New York has become a hot bed for real rap. 2017 was the year that placed Buffalo firmly on the map with Griselda Records’ mighty roster of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny. Their relentless online grind, onslaught of shock value mixtapes, performances, radio appearances, freestyles and top notch merch, eventually led to a high profile label deal with Shady Records. But Buffalo apparently isn’t the only territory north of Manhattan that’s been starting to bubble.

Enter POUNDS, the larger than life, Rochester-based spitter who’s been making a name for himself by consistently releasing vivid street rap over sinister production. In just over a year, the gruff voiced spitter has been releasing jewel after jewel. From Heavy Lies the Crown, TUNA, and his most recent EP, Rules and Parameters, POUNDS has demonstrated that he’s cut from a similar cloth as the ‘post Marcberg’ crop of emerging artists that have been clawing their way out the bucket, i.e.; Hus Kingpin, Billy Woods, CRIMEAPPLE, Daniel Son, et al.

For his latest effort, Pounds offers a personal look into his life on the cinematic new video for “Francis Ford” directed by Otto The Director.

The VHS-produced track further demonstrates POUNDS’ knack for delivering lyrically enthralling mafioso rap. Conceptually, the upstate rapper reveals his life as both hustler and as a father, exposing both his strengths and vulnerabilities. It’s for those reasons that when he spits, “The city’s on fire so I gotta vent/ Make it past twenty’s an accomplishment,” you can feel his inner conflict.

Check out the visuals, and press play below on Rules and Parameters which is available now through all major digital retailers and streaming services.