Music Video Premiere: MAK3RS "Falling For You"

Pop-Rap duo, MAK3RS, release their debut music video, starring Bianca Caampued.

The singer-rapper duo brought in Bianca Caampued to star in their debut music video for their unique and melodic single, “Falling For You”. Directed by Rob Levy for Civil Films / Joseph Gherardi (Director of Photography) this music video brings the viewer into a dreamscape world visually created by Rob & Joe. You’re sonically captivated by the hypnotic yet original and catchy MAK3RS sound, plus, Bianca has some undeniably sweet moves from beginning to end of this video. Definitely worth checking out and sharing with a friend.