Music Video Review: “Wish” – Stylish Pop Music From Saycille, Who Proves Age Is Just A Number And Wishes Do Come True

Saycille recently released the music video for her first single, called “Wish.” It will be followed by her debut EP, slated to drop in the next few weeks. And her CD Hearbeat is slated to drop in February 2018. To say that Saycille is unique is a vast understatement. Hailing from the Netherlands, at age fifty-two, Saycille lost her healthcare job and subsequently volunteered at Tijd voor Meedoen, a support program at the local community center.

Tijd voor Meedoen had an amateur band. Saycille, who had no musical training of any type, joined as a singer. Motivated by the experience, she decided she’d like to write a song. Consulting “Instant Piano Genius,” a video on YouTube, she put her lyrics to music. Performing with Saycille, who is listed as solo musician and writer, is Petra Lugtenburg on piano; Dave van Beek sits in the pocket; Xander Buvelot on bass; and Frank Stukker on guitar.

Stylistically, Saycille’s sound blends pop, folk and electronic elements into cool, refreshing melodies full of stylish, contemporary pop rhythms.

“Wish” begins with a cappella vocals, followed by resonant bass and crisp drums establishing a solid groove. The folk/pop-flavored melody emanates shimmering guitar colors and a mellow twinkling piano. The melody attains a flowing orchestral feel as the instrumental harmonies merge, providing the tune with sheen of translucence sparkling with ebullience and optimism.

Saycille’s voice delivers rich warm tones and subtle nuances of lilting evocation. The background vocal harmonies expand the choral pigments, adding depth and tiny hooks of sonic light like spectral gestures.

The lyrics of “Wish” relate Saycille’s wish, her hope others will believe in themselves as much as she does. In effect, “Wish” is a musical prayer, not for a magical solution, but for listeners to achieve their wish by means of recognizing excellence, and aspiring to emulate the ineffable, which, according to Saycille, is not an impossible ideal. Wishes can and do come true.

With “Wish,” Saycille delivers the goods. The music exudes a bright buoyancy and contagious rhythm that’s catchy, light-hearted and full of hope. “Wish” is more than worth your time and attention, and its message is both simple and profound.