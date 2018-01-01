Musician and Visual Artist Rahul Makerji Shares Why His Cultural Roots Make His Music Unique And What It Takes For Entrepreneurial Success

Today we interview Rahul Mukerji, a musician and a visual artist based in Maryland. Born in India, he has been performing live for over twenty years and has had a varied performing career around the United States and India. He has been featured on a wide spectrum of recordings and prominent international music magazines such as Guitar Player, Songlines, and Pipeline. His own company, Proviscocity LLC, an Entertainment and Media Services Company, provides professional grade services in the fields of music scores, event photography, visual backdrops, and commissioned artwork. Here is his interview:

Jerica: Hi Rahul! Thank you for sharing your business journey with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the creative field.

Rahul: I have a background in engineering and I presently work in the I.T. department of a financial firm. I’ve always been drawn to the visual arts and music from childhood. After coming to the United States, I was able to explore my creative leanings and was fortunate enough to have it well received. It is then that I decided to pursue it in earnest, eventually opening a company along those lines.

Jerica: Wow! I love how you turned your passion for the creative arts into a business. And how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

Rahul: In my visual art, I’ve always diversified in terms of medium. I work with traditional (paintings, sketches, wood burning) and digital media (fractal imagery and animations, composite photoshop work). Whenever I exhibit, I try and offer something fresh to the public.

In my music, I’ve tried to fuse my influences from eastern and western music to provide a unique offering. Additionally, when playing out live, I incorporate visuals into the shows to provide a more complete and immersive experience.

Jerica: You are very multi-talented. I’m sure your shows are very memorable and entertaining. As someone who has found success for over 20 years pursuing your passions, what would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

Rahul: Entrepreneurship can be quite an adrenaline filled, rewarding undertaking, as you’re following through on your passion and coming up with your own business offering. The best advice I can offer is “focus on preparation”. There’s a plethora of articles from entrepreneurs available on the web, which provide insight into why their startups failed or succeeded, their best practices and other factors that shaped their business model.

Tailoring your business plan to avoid common pitfalls and understanding the risk vs rewards will build a strong foundation and help your business flourish.

Jerica: Very sound advice. Thanks for sharing those words of wisdom. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

Rahul: Choosing the right personnel to work on your project. If people are aligned on your goal, you’re not fighting every decision and spending time resolving conflicts.

Specifically, for my solo album, having Bruce Ng as my Co-Producer was paramount. He and I have the same passion for music, similar interests, and exacting requirements in terms of the end product and its quality. Choosing the rest of the contributors, Ruben Rubio on bass, Brett Caldas-Lima from Tower Studio as our mixing engineer and Javier Abril as our mastering engineer, was absolutely critical to the success of the project. Having the right people for the job is winning half the battle.

Jerica: Having the right team of talented people is very important to one’s success. I believe in giving back to the community in some way, even if it is just by volunteering your time. If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

Rahul: The Joyful Heart Foundation is my charity of choice. I feel strongly about their work and the services they provide to women and children in need. The vision of the Joyful Heart Foundation is a world free of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. They have raised $32 million and leveraged more than $115 million in donated goods and services to more than 18,500 survivors and healing professionals.

Jerica: Thank you so much for sharing your passion for the creative arts and entrepreneurship advice with us Rahul. Best wishes to you in 2018 and beyond!