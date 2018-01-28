Musicians Sing 'Tears In Heaven' In Grammy Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

“It was very, very traumatic to see our fans, you know, never get to go home. Never get to go to another concert again. When Ken Ehrlich of the Grammys reached out to the four of us to do the tribute, because we’d been there ― it was a really momentous deal to all four of us. So, during rehearsals last night it was really emotional, but I’m so glad I have those guys out there with me. ... If one of us had to do it on our own, I don’t think it would have been possible so to have those guys who are my friends up there doing what we do, I think it’s gonna be OK. ... It’s a really moving performance.”