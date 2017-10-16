Muster Across America Tour 2017 Showcasing Bay Area

In the time Bunker Labs has been around they have made a huge impact across our nation. All the way from its origins in Chicago IL and Austin TX they have spread too many other states. The Bay Area in CA recently launched its location and is headed up by Justine Evirs who is the Executive Director for that location. Justine has poured her heart and soul into the launch of Bunker Labs in the Bay Area to include creating their first annual Muster on October 25th. As with all Bunker Labs locations she has been diligently partnering with and engraining the local community into the program.

They have kicked off the chapter with monthly Bunker Brews to gain momentum and generate the excitement around what Bunker Labs has to offer and what the community can provide and receive in value by being a key partner. Justine has committed to bringing the Bay Area chapter into the annual muster. Slack has stepped up to be the generous host and has taken care of many things to include sponsorship. This chapter is providing a place for veterans to come together and be inspired by each other. Justine has been focused on bringing the right resources together and to ultimately build an alumni network; to include her own professional resources from her time working in veteran services.

The muster coming to the Bay Area is a national platform that can showcase that there really is a significant veteran population in the area.

“There is a robust network out here and a lot of them are super scrappy, actually working in startups, want to find co-founders or have this crazy idea but don’t have the language or inspiration to kick it off.”

This event will help take the Bunker Labs Bay Area to the next level. All proceeds go back to the chapter to grow the overall format. Justine is looking to secure some office space in the next few months and really build the team and expand the Bunker Lab programs offered to attract entrepreneurs.

“Our lineup is one stage one day.”

Todd Connor, CEO of Bunker Labs, will help kick off the event with Justine. They will then be kicking off the event strong with keynote speaker Daniel Alarik, CEO/Founder of Grunt Style. He will be talking about how to build an unstoppable team and how to go from a small amount of cash to $150 million in annual revenue.

This will then be followed by a panel that is about access to Silicon Valley capital. This will have a diverse panel for the space to include a venture capitalist, small business administration, micro lender, angel investor and large financial institution like JP Morgan Chase. This panel will be moderated by the Co-Founder of Vet-Tech, Ryan Micheletti.

“There’s a ton of different ways to get capital”

The next panel will be veteran Shark Tank survivors which will include; Matt Griffin CEO of Combat Flip Flops, Eli Crane CEO of Bottle Breacher, and Kim Jung CEO of Rumi Spice. This will be moderated by Justine and she looks forward to discussing their mission and how they give back to the community.

This will be followed by a quick fire side chat with Andy Williams, founder of Recon Reality which recently launched on HGTV. This will be talking about mission driven wealth, which he has dedicated his career to. Eric Mitchell, CEO Life Flip Media, will moderate this discussion. They hope to showcase to others that you can own your own property and make a business out of it.

The final panel of the day will be focused on branding and growth. This panel will consist of Eric Mitchell CEO of Life Flip Media, Joe Rare CEO of Medium Rare Media and Zero Hour Media, and Aaron Saari CEO of This is Growth.

“These three are the baddest PR and Social Media strategists I know”

The local Green Beret Foundation Ambassador Manny Parra will be the moderator for this panel. They will discuss the importance of branding and once your idea has achieved market share how you can grow the product and your business.

Marjorie K. Eastman, CEO and Founder of Front Line Generation will be the closer for the event. She will round out the inspiration that the post 9/11 generation is really the next generation of leaders. Working together to rebuild the economy is of utmost importance and veteran owned businesses are on the front line to do just that!

Slack the host of the event will be providing dinner at the Bunker Brews closing of the event. As well they will have excerpts from Eric Ries new book, The Startup Way. This will provide a great networking opportunity to end the event. SBA (available for questions), Main Street Launch (available for questions) and LinkedIn (doing profile reviews) will have tables setup. Marjorie Eastman will be available to chat with attendees about her national award winning book, The Front Line Generation, will be available for questions and book signing. Daniel Alarik with Merica Bourbon will have bourbon available for tasting as attendees are networking at the close.

Keep an eye out for Justine to be bringing the Bunker Labs Launch Lab (formerly Epic) Program to the Bay Area in the near future!

