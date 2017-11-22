Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and mac ‘n’ cheese may all be staples on the American Thanksgiving table, but some families like to throw in their own remixes.

Many Asian-American families add cultural elements to their holiday meals in an effort to preserve their own heritages, remember their roots, and enjoy the comfort of their own cuisines during the holiday.

From pancit to sticky rice, Twitter users revealed their own spins on the traditional Thanksgiving feast through the hashtag #MyAsianThanksgiving. Though the dishes they shared may not be part of the quintessential meal you might see on TV, these dinners embody the mishmash of elements in immigrant families’ daily lives. It’s as American as can be.

Check out what Asian-Americans are eating this Thanksgiving below.

Lumpia, lechon, and halo halo. 1/4 watches football, 1/4 play mahjong, 1/4 is singing karaoke, and those left watch the kids and keep eating.😂😂😂 — Wandering Runner (@4getful_me) November 21, 2017

🍜 We have crispy chicken with garlic instead of turkey. Peking pork chops instead of ham. White rice instead of mashed potatoes. Noodles instead of mac n'cheese. Can't forget Sweet red pea soup for dessert 😋 #MyAsianThanksgiving — Andrew Lee Yoga (@AndrewLeeYoga) November 22, 2017

Any occasion I go to my mom's, it's all about lumpia. Piles and piles of lumpia. On Thanksgiving, sure, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, all that good stuff too... and then more lumpia. #MyAsianThanksgiving https://t.co/T7d5E3dSwj — mikeynerd (@mikeynerd) November 21, 2017

My family eats Cornish hen and green sticky rice with Maggi soy sauce! #MyAsianThanksgiving — Phi Nguyen (@phiunguyen) November 22, 2017

Sticky rice with fixings (Chinese sausage, shrimp, mushroom) & braised shiitake with tofu! Gotta have that turkey still! — MikeT (@MikeAGSix) November 21, 2017

My fam likes the turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce but we also bring dishes like pigs feet and always a heaping pile of Chinese broccoli — Buzz buzz (@BumbleBeedon) November 21, 2017

Roasted duck with mashed potatoes, Brussels, etc.. and my mom makes jok so we don’t starve while we cook! — Alyssa (@AlyssaLlwyd) November 21, 2017

We do turkey. Traditional sides like mashed patatos. then have Asian sides like papaya salad. Egg rolls everything lol — MC (@_MC25) November 22, 2017