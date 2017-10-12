My Experience with the Masons

In 2010 and 2014 I applied to become a member of the Masons. In 2010, I was not accepted. In 2014, I went to a couple meetings but never made a degree, although I was scheduled to receive one on December 12 of 2014. The people I met seemed secretive because there is a lot of hush around what is essentially a secret society.

I went to a picnic the Masons held in the forest preserves and was unimpressed. Strangely, one of the members wanted me to play tic-tac-toe with him. There was a lot of homophobic and sexist language, and a few of the members of the lodge even disparaged the Prince Hall Masons, an African-American group of Masons. Martin Luther King Jr.’s father was a member of the Prince Hall Masons.

I imagine there is a lot of infighting among the Masons because there is no central leadership branch, although there are high lodges of various importance. What I came to realize is that the reason for secrecy is probably because there’s considerable dirty business they do, and most of it probably relates to sex and politics. Many rumors about the Shriners, a Masonic offshoot, revolve around their sexual escapades.

But there are more nefarious allegations about the Masons in recent times. While they originally led the democracy efforts in the 18th century, the P2 Masonic lodge in Italy was involved in fascism. Again, because there is no central leadership, local lodges do what they want. And this invites bad behavior.