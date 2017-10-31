My Ghost of Halloween Past: I Used to Wear Cultures as Costumes

I don't celebrate holidays much, but I do admittedly love Halloween!
Mainly it is more rooted in an adoration for all that is Autumn, but I do find myself immersed in the haunting aesthetic and imaginative fantasy of it all.
As a childfree adult, I sometimes quietly find myself lamenting that so many holidays are primarily geared toward children. Now, of course trick-or-treating is a special, eagerly-awaited adventure for kids! In fact, I, myself, remember trick-or-treating with my friends well into high school—far beyond the socialized supposed ‘expiration-date’ of the activity's capacity for "cool." However, Halloween also has a unique universality to it that allows adults as well to run the spectrum from silly to scandalous—all in the fantasy of the anonymity of the 'otherness' hiding behind face-paint or fairy-wings...
But it is also a time for self-awareness and reflection. Adults especially are more capable of understanding—and therefore more responsible for—the consequences of the costumes they choose to don.
Halloween may be a day permitting mitigated inhibitions, but our ethical responsibilities do not get a day off.
I speak on this point as someone personally guilty of this specific kind of oversight. At one point in my young adult life, I costumed-up for the holiday as a cultural stereotype, and to this day I look back at what should be cute pictures of fun memories, but instead... I cringe at my offensive choice (and rightly so).
I was wrong to appropriate another's culture (even some exaggerated, fictionalized stereotype of it) for my own gain and entertainment. If I had known then what I understand now, I never would have made that negligent choice.
Unfortunately, I can't take it back. I can only forgive myself for my ignorance because I know I am intentionally working to never make that mistake again. I am fully aware, though, that just because I have forgiven an indiscretion of my youth does not mean for one moment that I am allowed to forget the impact it could have had on those around me. Even if I somehow did not personally offend a single person that night, I am still guilty, regardless, of perpetuating the social norm that appropriating cultures to which we do not belong and of whose complexities we do not comprehend is somehow acceptable.
I can't take back the times that my ignorance caused personal and societal offenses, but I can own up to them as wrongs I have committed and dedicate myself to continually learning from my mistakes, listening to those around me who have a different perspective, and acting intentionally, always, in a more-progressive, more-empathetic, and more-informed direction.
No matter how harmless one might think "borrowing" from a culture or a movement might be, we can't return something used... And the line between used and abused is razor-thin... and, quite honestly, not ours to define.
Unity can only exist within the boundaries of respect. Only through the humbling principles of honoring one another without the impulse to invade space that was never ours can we truly celebrate together in Community.
