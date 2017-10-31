My Ghost of Halloween Past: I Used to Wear Cultures as Costumes

I don't celebrate holidays much, but I do admittedly love Halloween!

Mainly it is more rooted in an adoration for all that is Autumn, but I do find myself immersed in the haunting aesthetic and imaginative fantasy of it all.

As a childfree adult, I sometimes quietly find myself lamenting that so many holidays are primarily geared toward children. Now, of course trick-or-treating is a special, eagerly-awaited adventure for kids! In fact, I, myself, remember trick-or-treating with my friends well into high school—far beyond the socialized supposed ‘expiration-date’ of the activity's capacity for "cool." However, Halloween also has a unique universality to it that allows adults as well to run the spectrum from silly to scandalous—all in the fantasy of the anonymity of the 'otherness' hiding behind face-paint or fairy-wings...

But it is also a time for self-awareness and reflection. Adults especially are more capable of understanding—and therefore more responsible for—the consequences of the costumes they choose to don.

Halloween may be a day permitting mitigated inhibitions, but our ethical responsibilities do not get a day off.

I speak on this point as someone personally guilty of this specific kind of oversight. At one point in my young adult life, I costumed-up for the holiday as a cultural stereotype, and to this day I look back at what should be cute pictures of fun memories, but instead... I cringe at my offensive choice (and rightly so).

I was wrong to appropriate another's culture (even some exaggerated, fictionalized stereotype of it) for my own gain and entertainment. If I had known then what I understand now, I never would have made that negligent choice.

Unfortunately, I can't take it back. I can only forgive myself for my ignorance because I know I am intentionally working to never make that mistake again. I am fully aware, though, that just because I have forgiven an indiscretion of my youth does not mean for one moment that I am allowed to forget the impact it could have had on those around me. Even if I somehow did not personally offend a single person that night, I am still guilty, regardless, of perpetuating the social norm that appropriating cultures to which we do not belong and of whose complexities we do not comprehend is somehow acceptable.

I can't take back the times that my ignorance caused personal and societal offenses, but I can own up to them as wrongs I have committed and dedicate myself to continually learning from my mistakes, listening to those around me who have a different perspective, and acting intentionally, always, in a more-progressive, more-empathetic, and more-informed direction.

No matter how harmless one might think "borrowing" from a culture or a movement might be, we can't return something used... And the line between used and abused is razor-thin... and, quite honestly, not ours to define.